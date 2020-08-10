Is Your Mask Effective? New Study Shows Not All Masks are Created Equal

They come in all shapes, sizes and colors and in California, everyone is required to wear one.

Now that masks are a part of our daily lives, there is a debate over which ones work and which ones don’t.

“I think we should all just wear it whether you believe in it or not just wear it,” said Tara Kuck from Pittsburg.

A group of Duke University researchers conducted the latest study to try and determine if all masks are created equal.

The group tested 14 different types of face covering, from folded bandannas to N95s -- which came out on top.

Surgical masks and cotton homemade masks were also effective.

Those conducting the study could see that by speaking into this box, using a laser light and camera to record droplets.

Meanwhile, neck fleeces, knitted masks and bandannas proved not to be effective at all because the material is thin and if they become saturated with germs, they can actually be worse than wearing nothing.

Doctors in the Bay Area are not surprised by this new information.

“Bandannas are open at the bottom, so when you breathe, everything is collected at the bottom of the bandana in a triangle and it passes onto your neck and chest. That's not a good idea,” said Dr. Donald Burt from Gilroy.

Duke University researchers did the study so people can better understand what their best options are to protect themselves and other people during this pandemic.

“What we want to do is bind together as a society to rid ourselves of this monster,” Burt said.

