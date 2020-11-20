Kaiser Expands Teen COVID Vaccine Trial

As the race for a vaccine continues, another pharmaceutical is making news as they expand the ages of those in the clinical trials for their vaccine just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kaiser Permanente is the latest company to make strides in the vaccine race, announcing that they are expanding their teen trials of their drug to include 12 to 15-year-olds.

The company’s current trial has already included 16 and 17-year-olds at locations in Sacramento and Santa Clara, and the overall goal is to enroll a total of 2,000 adolescents to test the investigational vaccine.

This update from Kaiser comes just days after Pfizer announced that they have completed phase three testing and now have plans to submit their vaccine for FDA approval. They also revealed that their vaccine is 95% effective, versus the 90% efficacy rate they previously released.

This week, drug maker Moderna also provided updates on their vaccine creation, explaining theirs is also 95% effective.

As companies continue to research vaccines, Californians continue to receive COVID testing in record numbers.

The number of diagnostic test results in California reached more than 21.5 million, an increase of 134,000 tests from the prior day total. The rate of positive tests over the last 14 days is 5%.