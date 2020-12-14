coronavirus

Keep COVID Safety in Mind and View Holiday Light Displays From a Distance: Officials

Bay Area holiday light displays are drawing big crowds and officials are urging visitors to enjoy the magic from the safety of their car.

Eucalyptus Avenue in San Carlos is one of the many places in the Bay Area lit up with holiday displays.

"This year the traffic has started earlier," resident Chris Abramson said. "Weekends are crowded."

Abramson said crowds have showed up earlier this year.

"People need this kind of opportunity to celebrate," Abramson said.

The City of San Carlos is trying to keep things safe by posting signs urging people to enjoy the show from inside their car instead of gathering on the sidewalk.

NBC Bay Area's Jean Elle has more in the video report above.

