Lack of COVID-19 Vaccines Has Bay Area Residents, Leaders Frustrated

A lack of doses means slower progress when it comes to getting people in the Bay Area vaccinated. Now, people who say they need the coronavirus shot are frustrated and so are local leaders.

A pop-up vaccination center in Daly City started the week as a walk-in site for anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine -- a huge help to people like Wendy Almukdad of San Bruno.

"The convenience of a smaller location, something you know in your area is a lot easier for many of us,” she said.

But as of Tuesday, the site is appointment only because there just aren't enough doses to go around.

"But if you don't have the vaccines, it's really not effective," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

An issue faced by the entire Bay Area, even as it makes more people eligible for the vaccine.

"If 200,000 people are now eligible to get the vaccine, and you're only allocating us 20,800 vaccines, I'm not a math genius, but it just doesn't add up,” said Canepa.

The state of California says it gets about 900,000 doses per week.

Santa Clara County says it got less than 40,000 doses last week.

San Mateo County, just over 20,000 doses this week.

"Doses not meeting demand, so shots are decreased,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

In Santa Clara County, officials say they expect new dose numbers Wednesday. They hope the numbers go up.