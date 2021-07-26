COVID-19

Leading Medical Groups Urge Mandatory Vaccination for All Health Care Workers

A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient
Health care employers should mandate vaccinations for all of their workers, a coalition of leading medical groups said Monday, as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across the nation.

While 60 percent of the adult U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, millions have still not received those life-saving shots, leaving the nation vulnerable to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus.

"As the health care community leads the way in requiring vaccines for our employees, we hope all other employers across the country will follow our lead and implement effective policies to encourage vaccination," according to a joint statement from 56 notable healthcare associations.

"The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it."

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic & Paralympic Games reported Monday an additional 16 Olympics-related cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positives at the Games to 148.

