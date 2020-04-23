Live Blog Archive: Coronavirus Updates From April

NBC Bay Area launched a blog at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to provide updates on COVID-19. Here's an archive of the updates from our coverage in April.

Sunday, April 19

Let's start off by sharing #SomethingGood!

Neighbors in Campbell are helping each other by leaving a chalk road map to a box filled with free fruit for any passerby. Check out the video below:

Neighbors are helping neighbors in Campbell during the coronavirus pandemic -- one family is leaving healthy citrus fruit out for passersby to take for free. #SomethingGood

In other good news, turns out the Bay Area's fast response to the coronavirus outbreak actually helped the state of California take action before things turned out even worse.

Back in March, members of the Association of Bay Area Health Officers, a group born out of the AIDS epidemic that ravaged San Francisco in the 1980s, met and discussed what the Bay Area should do to respond to the pandemic.

Shortly after, the San Francisco Bay Area became the first place in the nation to order residents to stay home. Within hours, at least 20 other California counties adopted the Bay Area order.

Read more about how officials made such an important decision, here.

In San Francisco, a public transit advocacy group is leading a campaign to supply face masks and face shields to Muni drivers and riders. More on that here.

An oil refinery in the East Bay is temporarily closing due to a low demand for gas.

Saturday, April 18

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new initiative called Project Roomkey, which will focus on housing the homeless during the pandemic.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joined him in a press conference where they detailed the initiative.

San José leverages $17M in state funding to combat our twin crises: homelessness & #COVID19. We must build on Gov. @GavinNewsom’s Project Roomkey vision & equip counties + cities w/ critical dollars to address the homelessness crisis beyond the time this pandemic passes. pic.twitter.com/E6fP433dF4 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 18, 2020

The governor tweeted out some details about the project:

CA has procured nearly 11,000 rooms to protect our homeless population from #COVID19.



Today, we announced Motel 6 is setting aside up to 5,025 rooms at 47 locations in 19 counties like the one we’re in front of today. We must continue to protect our homeless from this disease. pic.twitter.com/Peh6v2d96k — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 18, 2020

In Santa Clara County, a total of 35 homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19 have already been housed. More on that here.

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter will host a Pet Food Pantry where animal owners can get free pet food on April 21 and April 28.

Today, Santa Cruz beaches will reopen to the public but measures of social distancing must remain in place.

Remember the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department holds daily discussions on their Facebook page. You can watch it here at 10 a.m.

Also in Santa Clara, several applications for grants to small businesses and nonprofit groups were submitted the same day the applications opened. So what's the next step for those businesses? Find out more here.

In Contra Costa County, a church was cited after allegedly violating the county's health order by holding mass on Easter Sunday. More details here.

Some neighbors in Danville got creative, but also got in trouble for what they did; a fraudulent "cease and desist" letter. Take a good look at the letter here, and make sure to let authorities know if you encounter something similar.

Now #SomethingGood! A small auto shop based in Fremont is donating thousands of protective masks to hospital workers across the country.

"I'm just a business guy. I never thought that surgeons with 10 years of schooling, basically a Ph.D., would be begging me for masks," the auto shop worker said. Read the heartfelt story here.

Friday, April 17

Bay Area rap legend E-40 has a message to everyone looking to celebrate 4/20: Stay. Inside.

A heartfelt message from the Ambassador of the Bay Area, @E40.



Don’t gather for 4/20. Stay home, stay safe. Protect your family and your community. pic.twitter.com/MWHAIVpJeG — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020

More Bay Area counties are issuing orders for residents to cover their faces with some sort of mask. Here are the counties that have already or are expected to issue a "cover your face" order:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Marin

Sonoma

San Francisco

#pressrelease: Face Covering Order update from Alameda County Health Officer pic.twitter.com/YmTQYdRSGK — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 17, 2020

Thursday, April 16

If you use Facebook, check this out. The social media giant will soon let you know if you saw or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misinformation on the site. Details here.

Bravo! Specialized Bikes is one of the latest Silicon Valley companies chipping in to help front-line health care workers fight the coronavirus. Here's a look at what the company is doing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom held another briefing to talk about the latest coronavirus pandemic updates in California. Watch that below.

Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state’s response to #COVID19. Posted by California Governor on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Restaurants feed people after fires and earthquakes. But in this latest disaster, the restaurants themselves are in trouble. Here's an in-depth look at how some are surviving — and a major effort to help them.

The industry that feeds millions is now starving for cash, and restauranteurs are scrambling for new ways to weather the storm — and the uncertainty that will follow.

Summer sure sounds nice right about now, but don't expect this one to be like ones from the past. Read more here.

Shopping or taking care of business in Fremont? If so, listen up. Fremont officials have issued an executive order requiring people to use face coverings at certain essential places of business to protect workers and the public and to prevent the community spread of the coronavirus. Details here.

Wednesday, April 15

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance requiring the city to secure at least 8,250 hotel rooms for three affected groups amid the stay-at-home order, with 7,000 reserved for the city's homeless.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said undocumented immigrants hurt by the coronavirus pandemic will receive financial help.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” he said. You can read more on how this will work, here.

CA thrives because of our immigrant communities, not in spite of them.



Today, Governor @GavinNewsom announced a first-in-the-nation fund to help California's immigrant families.



➡️Learn more & find the new immigrant resource guide at https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BWuTuNINFH — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 15, 2020

A day after Gov. Newsom announced a six-step road map to help guide how and when to re-open the state amid the pandemic, schools and business are wondering what their future will look like.

Teachers and students alike are talking about how that has affected their plans. Take a look at this and hear what they have to say about the situation.

Also, a home version of the SAT college entrance exam is in the works. The home version of the exam would be digital and rely on "remote proctoring." Click here to learn more about it.

Thousands of restaurants in the Bay Area are preparing to reinvent themselves after the shelter-at-home orders are lifted. Here's how the new normal may look for business orders in the future.

No matter the difficult and uncertain times, Bay Area residents across the region are showing kindness by doing #SomethingGood.

A family in Livermore created "The Sutton Girls Farmers Market" stan stocked up with fresh produce and canned items for free. Check it out:

A family in Livermore is doing #SomethingGood to help their community. The Suttons created “The Sutton Girls Farmers Market” stand stocked up with fresh produce and canned items all for free. The food comes from their garden as well as contributions from their neighbors.

In San Jose, Google's planned Downtown San Jose Project has been delayed due to the pandemic. The new estimated date is mid-2021. More on that here.

Is your CA driver's license about to expire? Well, don't worry. The DMV has announced a deadline extension for all driver's license renewals set to expire between March and May. Here are the details.

Sad news for Marin County locals - the 2020 Marin County Fair has been canceled.

Organizers said the Marin Center campus and fairgrounds has been reserved to serve as a "vital resource" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair has been rescheduled to July 1-5, 2021.

In San Francisco, a new testing side made its first stop and immediately began testing people and providing results. Here's how it went down.

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics are two of the Major League Baseball teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people. More details, here.

We can't thank essential workers enough! Do you know someone you'd like to give a shout out to for their amazing work on the front lines during this pandemic? E-mail us a photo at isee@nbcbayarea.com to feature them on our segment #HailingOurHeroes.

Tuesday, April 14

In his daily COVID-19 news briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom provided updates regarding California's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also released a road map to modify the stay-at-home order, which you can find here.

When it comes to re-opening, SCIENCE -- not politics -- must be California's guide.



CA has developed 6 indicators that will help guide how and when we decide to re-open our economy. This isn’t about an on/off switch. This will be a thoughtful process -- led by public health... — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 14, 2020

#COVID19’s impact on the economy, on poverty & on healthcare is hard to sustain. In the future, we will need to modify our Stay-at-Home order.



Today, Governor @GavinNewsom lays out the road map to do that, including 6 key indicators that will be considered. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/LrshImUFUV — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 14, 2020

Sadly, another popular event has been canceled. San Francisco's upcoming Pride Parade has officially been called off. The group took to Facebook to announce the decision, which was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

We have some disappointing news to share today. After weeks of evaluating all possible solutions, San Francisco Pride... Posted by San Francisco Pride on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

One of our photojournalists recently flew a drone over some popular Bay Area spots to see what they look like amid the coronavirus pandemic. Check out one of the drone videos below. For more drone footage, click here.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and neighboring beach are typically overflowing with amusement park enthusiasts and beachgoers during spring break, but the coronavirus pandemic has left the popular area shut off to the public.

Check your bank account! Unemployment checks should be hitting mailboxes and debit cards this week. Gov. Newsom said California was among the first states to get those funds into the hands of people waiting for a lifeline. Click here to see what people can expect in terms of financial help.

A pair of UC Berkeley students have produced hand sanitizer to give to homeless shelters, jails, medical centers and other Bay Area places. The two students began working out of a student teaching lab in UC Berkeley's Li Ka Shing Center for Biomedical and Health Sciences. Here's more on how they did it.

In San Francisco, Muni bus drivers want more protections from the coronavirus after five operators tested positive and many others are in quarantine. Here's NBC Bay Area's Jean Elle's report on that.

The State Capitol turned blue overnight as a way to honor healthcare workers fighting the virus in the state. Here's Gov. Newsom's message to health care workers:

To all the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this pandemic every day -- thank you. Your courage, service, and sacrifice are an inspiration to us all.



💙 Tonight -- we honor you. 💙 https://t.co/RuJp2gBQI3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 14, 2020

In San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo's initiative, Silicon Valley Strong, continues to raise more money for people in need during the crisis.

Our community stepped up to support #SiliconValleyStrong—raising $20M+ for neighbors in need during this #COVID19 crisis. There’s still much work to be done to secure critical resources to meet this moment. To give: https://t.co/6uiTeAEhSH — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 14, 2020

In Santa Rosa, the Fire Department launched a new emergency Pandemic Response Unit, which will respond to patients suspected of having COVID-19.

Oakland public schools teachers and principals are launching a campaign to gather donations for new coronavirus stimulus checks to help undocumented families who aren't eligible for government assistance.

Monday, April 13

Sonoma County Health Officer issues order requiring residents to wear facial coverings in public starting Friday, April 17. Full details here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city will not tolerate any 420 celebrations in the city. Watch her announcement below.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issues a warning to anyone looking to come to San Francisco to celebrate 420 during stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State lawmakers, along with Congresswoman Jackie Speier, helped prepare hot meals and hand out groceries at Samaritan House in San Mateo. The organization is helping nearly twice as many people as it used to -- from 195 people a day to more than 400. Samaritan House is now short on volunteers. If interested in helping, click here.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced a 13th employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 13th employee has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This deputy is assigned to the Custody Bureau, who is self-isolating and under quarantine at home. Please check our website for more info. https://t.co/uSkficCdUq — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) April 13, 2020

We want to thank all the health care workers who are on the front lines risking their lives during this coronavirus pandemic. We especially want to honor them during our newscasts, but we need your help. Check out the tweet below to see how you can assist.

Thank you to our first responders & frontline workers. We appreciate you so much, risking your lives for us, as we shelter at home. Please send me photos of people you would like to honor w/ their name, title and where they're from. #HailingourHeroes @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/VSoLPSDw5d — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) April 13, 2020

And in an effort to provide masks, hand sanitizers, and other essentials to those in need during the pandemic, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $1 million Monday.

THANK YOU! That money is going to help @pastormykmac & #MasksForThePeople do A LOT of good for communities most affected by #COVID19!



& COME ON, OTHER BILLIONAIRES! Be like @jack & do the #BIllionaireChallenge & give some 💰 to a cause supporting these communities. #ItsOnUs https://t.co/K001Voz71o — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 14, 2020

You can watch Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily COVID-19 news briefing below. In it, he said he is working with governors from Oregon and Washington state on a "shared approach" for reopening the three states' economies and will outline that plan during Tuesday's briefing. You can also read about it here.

Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. #StayHomeSaveLives Posted by California Governor on Monday, April 13, 2020

Here's what each state's governor had to say about the plan:

There is no roadmap to address this unprecedented crisis. But there’s power in working together with our neighbors on the West Coast as we plan to reopen our economies — and it's smart to coordinate our metrics, best practices, and processes. This disease knows no borders. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 13, 2020

The West Coast is ahead of the curve on COVID-19. We’re going to make sure that stays true.



WA, OR and CA will work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies. #WeGotThisWA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 13, 2020

The West Coast is guided by science. We issued stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle.



CA, WA, and OR will work together on a shared vision focused on health--not politics. Together--we’ll meet this moment. https://t.co/o1lTRudVwC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 13, 2020

Something good! A Campbell woman has turned a lending library into a mini food pantry to help those in need. Check it out here or watch the video below.

A Campbell woman is doing her part to help others during this pandemic. Julie McDonald has put a mini free food pantry at the corner of Hacienda Avenue and Walnut Drive, near Winchester Boulevard. Anyone may take or leave food.

A van from a church pantry in San Leandro was stolen on Thursday. Learn about how you can help.

A group of seamstresses in Half Moon Bay have teamed up to make masks for farm workers -- even though they work outside, they work in groups and still need protective equipment. Read the fully story here.

California continues to flatten the curve thanks to stay-at-home orders and communities across the Bay Area have received good reviews for acting more quickly than others. So, are people still following the rules? Our NBC Bay Area reporter Thom Jensen takes a look at the numbers.

Staying at home and social distancing are critical to keeping the coronavirus from spreading. And communities across the Bay Area have received good reviews for acting more quickly than others. But are people still following the rules? Thom Jensen reports.

By orders of California's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, insurance companies will need to return premiums to customers and businesses affected by the pandemic. Read more about that here.

San Francisco authorities shut down an illegal nightclub in the city's Bayview district that was violating public health orders. Read more here.

We have an update on Hayward's COVID-19 testing site; they're moving from the Hayward Fire Station No. 7 to the California State University East Bay campus. More info on the move, here.

Our NBC Bay Area reporter Melissa Colorado found some unfortunate trash during her walk. Have you seen any #coronavirustrash during your neighborhood walks? You can send them to her if you want by tagging her on Twitter @melissacolorado

It didn’t take long to find these littered latex gloves along #LakeMerritt in #Oakland and in one case, IN the lake. Are you seeing #coronavirus trash in your neighborhoods? Tweet me your pics & videos. A reminder to everyone - please dispose your trash 🗑 properly. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ma8Z9W30ZX — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 13, 2020

Sunday, April 12

Churches across the Bay Area are getting creative in delivering their Easter services during the COVID-19 shelter in place orders. Most are livestreaming, but some are doing a little extra -- and one church in San Jose even rented a drive-in movie theater! Check it out.

Select East Bay Regional Parks areas will be temporary closed during Easter weekend:

Black Diamond Mines (all parking lots closed)

Briones (Alhambra staging area closed)

Coyote Hills (all parking lots closed)

Garin (all parking lots closed)

Kennedy Grove (all parking lots closed)

Lake Chabot (main parking lot closed)

Lake Temescal (all parking lots closed)

MLK (Doolittle South and Arrowhead staging areas closed)

Mission Peak (Stanford Avenue Staging Area closed)

Miller Knox (all parking lots closed)

Other parks across the Bay Area will be closed Easter to prevent overcrowding, among them is the Golden Gate Bridge and parking lots.

As for Mount Diablo, the beacon atop it will be lit after sunset to honor first responders fighting the novel coronavirus during the pandemic. Here's more on that.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to Twitter to wish residents a Happy Easter:

#Easter gives many of us an opportunity to celebrate our blessings, and to bolster our faith that from even deep suffering and hardship emerges new life. May all enjoy a blessed Easter Sunday, and the hope that spring inspires in each of us. pic.twitter.com/kSlMI2NIxd — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 12, 2020

Happy Easter to you and your loved ones! Though we may not be able to gather in person, we remain together in spirit. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 12, 2020

In El Cerrito, the annual Fourth of July/worldOne Festival at Cerrito Vista Park has been canceled for 2020.

According to city officials, the event cancellation was already on a list of recommendations due to cost cutting. The public health crisis that has unfolded means greater cuts must be made.

Contra Costa Community College said instruction and student services will continue to be done remotely through the end of the spring semester.

"We are trying to do our part to minimize the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by suspending face-to-face interactions with our students," the district's interim chancellor said.

Saturday, April 11

A group of 20 UCSF Medical volunteers were hailed as heroes as they flew out early Saturday to help with the COVID-19 crisis in New York City. Read the full story.

The Saint Catherine of Alexandria School in Morgan Hill put on an Easter car parade to say hello to their teachers Saturday in the church parking lot. Check out the video below.

The Saint Catherine of Alexandria School in Morgan Hill put on an Easter car parade to say hello to their teachers Saturday in the church parking lot. Families decorated their cars in an alternative to gathering.

This year's Easter weekend will be far more different than previous years. Regardless of fresh snow in the mountains and tempting beaches after a week of rain, Californians are asked to follow stay-at-home orders and leave Easter egg hunts aside. Here's more on what this weekend will look like.

California has made significant progress bending the curve because you’re staying at home & physically distancing! 👏



📍Don’t ruin that progress by going out and attending gatherings this holiday weekend. 🙅🏽#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/KebJWj7yhD — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 11, 2020

Since we're talking about Easter, check out what the South Bay is doing to keep Easter service going for those who wish to keep their tradition despite the pandemic.

Southridge Church of San Jose will take over Capitol Drive-In to hold services at 9 a.m. , 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Here's more info on that.

Golden Gate Bridge District announced it will close the south end parking lots and the Caltran's Vista Point parking lot this weekend to prevent overcrowding.

Please don’t go to a park this weekend for Easter egg hunts. If you’re looking for some fresh air, try front and back yards…indoor egg hunts work very well too. Until then, please #StayHomeSaveLives and #FlattenTheCurve. https://t.co/FX7RXOQc7R pic.twitter.com/5vfgSuw6Ls — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) April 11, 2020

Also, the beacon atop Mount Diablo will be lit after sunset on Easter Sunday as "a way to honor our heroes in this global pandemic struggle," the executive director of Save Mount Diablo said in a statement.

State and city authorities encourage all California residents to please stay home and enjoy the holiday indoors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to Twitter to send the message:

Our response to this pandemic depends on all of us making smart choices. Talk to your friends, check in with your family, and find ways to celebrate Easter, Passover, or Ramadan.



But make sure that you're doing it remotely. We're all in this together. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/V6AY5KlNga — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 11, 2020

THANK YOU -- to our essential workers on the frontlines. To those staying home and practicing physical distancing. And to all the parents who are adjusting their holiday traditions to keep CA healthy.



Happy Easter from @JenSiebelNewsom and all our kiddos! pic.twitter.com/5vpbJsORpi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 11, 2020

The LA Times reported that a whistleblower compliant has led to an investigation into Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. The compliant made to the county alleges that four nurses tested positive for coronavirus and one died -- and management kept quiet. Read the full NBC Bay Area story here.

Two employees at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials confirm the employees are not correctional officers or deputies. More details here.

In the East Bay, the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch will be turned into a care site for coronavirus patients. The site can handle up to 43 patients. Here's more.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced two new initiatives; one to support domestic violence survivors during shelter in place orders, and another one to help restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic.

In Santa Cruz County, where parks and beaches have been closed and surfing has been banned, a group of people got fined for violating shelter-in-place orders.

Santa Cruz Police described the it as "one expensive hang out:"

7 x $1000 = One Expensive Hang Out

Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meetup and party. Officers cited seven $1000 tickets for #ShelterInPlace Violations to help these guys remember their time in Santa Cruz. #ShelterInYourOwnTown #SantaCruzPolice https://t.co/PXRNW07DPV — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) April 11, 2020

Friday, April 10

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bay Area nursing facilities continue to rise. Reporter Sonja Shin takes a look at the latest cases in the South Bay here.

Santa Clara County just announced 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Long-Term Care Facilities. 50 of those cases are among staff member.



Data on this has been hard to come by across the entire state — Michael Bott (@TweetBottNBC) April 10, 2020

San Francisco officials report COVID-19 outbreak at MSC South homeless shelter. There is at least 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the shelter. Details here.

At the city's Laguna Honda Hospital, there are 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- 13 staff members and four residents. Officials said 301 staff members and 208 residents have been tested following the outbreak at the hospital.

Some roads in Oakland are about to become more open. Mayor Libby Schaaf announced an initiative that will designate 74 miles of city streets for pedestrian, bicycle and local vehicle traffic only. Read more about this here.

#Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf announced “Oakland Slow Streets” program. Starting tomorrow, 74 miles of neighborhood streets will be closed to motor traffic 🚗. With sunny ☀️ temps expected this weekend, people can walk, 🚲 or 🏃🏽‍♀️on nearly 10% of city’s roads. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/a1PlEtt9Aj — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 10, 2020

Bravo! During these trying times, Catholic Charities is handing out food boxes to people in need. Want the full story? Click here.

Half hour before food box distribution At St. Lucy’s parishion in Campbell by @CatholicCharSCC, and a huge line has already formed. They’re hoping they don’t have to turn people away. pic.twitter.com/Th1tlRkUtI — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) April 10, 2020

And they begin the food distribution early. The need is great.

⁦@CatholicCharSCC⁩ pic.twitter.com/nTKZltQVDd — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) April 10, 2020

Santa Clara County held another daily COVID-19 discussion. Today's topic? What the county is doing to prevent child abuse and support families during the pandemic. Watch it below.

Child Abuse Prevention & COVID-19 | LIVE with the County of Santa Clara | 2020-04-10 Child Abuse Prevention & COVID-19 | LIVE with the County of Santa Clara | 2020-04-10 The County of Santa Clara is committed to maintaining the health of our entire population. Join us Monday through Friday on Facebook Live at 10AM PST for the latest information on COVID-19. Today we are highlighting the County’s work to prevent child abuse and support families during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, visit https://www.sccgov.org/sites/ssa/Pages/ssa.aspx and https://www.sccgov.org/sites/cac/Pages/cac.aspx Full Transcript: https://pastebin.com/WCu4fj4i Posted by County of Santa Clara Public Health Department on Friday, April 10, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom also continued his new daily routine of holding COVID-19 news briefings. Check it out below.

Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state’s response to the #COVID19 outbreak. Posted by California Governor on Friday, April 10, 2020

This is pretty cool! Landmarks in cities across the United States lit up in blue last night to honor and support essential workers risking their health during the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll through the photos below.

#LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Postal Service wants everyone to stay safe, so they're reminding people that things they may normally visit the post office for -- like buying stamps -- can be done from home, even if if you don't have internet access. For more information on what postal services can be done from home click here.

Thursday, April 9

Select East Bay Regional Parks areas will be temporary closed during Easter weekend:

Black Diamond Mines (all parking lots closed)

Briones (Alhambra staging area closed)

Coyote Hills (all parking lots closed)

Garin (all parking lots closed)

Kennedy Grove (all parking lots closed)

Lake Chabot (main parking lot closed)

Lake Temescal (all parking lots closed)

MLK (Doolittle South and Arrowhead staging areas closed)

Mission Peak (Stanford Avenue Staging Area closed)

Miller Knox (all parking lots closed)

List of other closed parks in the South Bay here.

Berkeley health officials announce the city's first death of a resident due to COVID-19. The resident was in their 40s and had underlying health problems. More details here.

San Rafael mayor confirms to NBC Bay Area there has been at least one COVID-19 related death at the Drake Terrace assisted living facility. There have been several residents and associates at the facility who have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to John Meyer, Drake Terrace executive director.

Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update on the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Check it out below.

Governor @GavinNewsom provides an update on the state’s response to the #COVID19 outbreak. https://t.co/9ugh6gE3h0 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 9, 2020

Activists are demanding that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office release more inmates from the Santa Rita Jail after 11 tested positive for COVID-19. Read about the group's demands here.

Santa Clara County continued with its new routine of holding a daily discussion on COVID-19. Today's discussion topic? How county-owned hospitals and clinics are preparing for and responding to the pandemic.

Santa Clara County Public Hospitals and Clinics Response to COVID19 | LIVE with the County of Santa Clara | 2020-04-08 Santa Clara County Public Hospitals and Clinics Response to COVID19 | LIVE with the County of Santa Clara | 2020-04-08The County of Santa Clara is committed to maintaining the health of our entire population. Join us Monday through Friday on Facebook Live at 10AM PST for the latest information on COVID-19. Today we are discussing how our county-owned hospitals and clinics are preparing and responding to COVID-19 and what you can do to support them. Full transcript: https://pastebin.com/RMcqtYLp Posted by County of Santa Clara Public Health Department on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Nine Northern Californians who were on the Grand Princess cruise to Hawaii sued Princess Cruise Lines and its parent company, Carnival Corp., in federal court in San Francisco Wednesday for alleged negligence in exposing them to the coronavirus. Full story available here.

The city of Santa Clara is offering a lunch distribution program for all Santa Clara students. Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided at the following locations:

Don Callejon School - 4176 Lick Mill Blvd.

Cabrillo Middle School - 2550 Cabrillo Ave.

Santa Clara Senior Center - 1303 Fremont St.

Wilcox High School - 3250 Monroe St.

Wednesday, April 8

Six residents at a Hayward nursing home have died following a COVID-19 outbreak at a Hayward nursing home, Alameda County health officials say. In addition, 29 other residents and 24 staff members at Gateway Care and Rehab Center have tested positive for coronavirus. Details here.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office reports eight new inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin have COVID-19, bringing the jail total to 11 inmates with coronavirus.

Eight (8) new COVID-19 cases for a total of 11 at Santa Rita Jail. SRJ COVID-19 status updates https://t.co/SVdt5kpXfb — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 8, 2020

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issued a countywide order requiring businesses and people to report their inventories of personal protective equipment by April 15. Details here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he secured 200 million masks a month for healthcare workers in California.

Does that mean you can now go to the store and buy some? The answer is no, as all N95 masks will be for healthcare workers only. For more detailed information on how those masks will be distributed, watch the video below:

Gov. Newsom said on prime time TV that he has secured 200 million masks a month for healthcare workers for our state and beyond. Kris Sanchez reports for NBC Bay Area on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The governor also said he is working with the Legislature on an economic stimulus package for immigrants. You can read more about that here.

Taking a trip to Tahoe certainly sounds nice right about now, but local officials are begging visitors to stay away. Why? Here's the answer.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo reported on a story about Bay Area healthcare workers who say they now have to watch what they wear when they are in public as scrubs are becoming a stigma. More on that here.

Just so you know, Santa Clara County holds daily discussions on different topics regarding the novel coronavirus on their Facebook page. You can watch those at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday here.

Leaders across the state keep encouraging people to stay home in order to flatten the curve. Sometimes, they get help from other figures.

.@OfficialJLD you’ve never looked better. 💄



Let's bend the curve by staying home and keeping our distance, California. #StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5vmHg6 pic.twitter.com/inqU77IyRv — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 8, 2020

To help the older residents of the state during stay-at-home orders, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo shared a Friendship Line as part of his Silicon Valley Strong initiative.

Members of the 60+ community have a high risk of feeling social isolation, loneliness, & depression during this #COVID19 crisis. We've added @IOASFBAY's 24/7 Friendship line (800-971-00160) to help keep #SiliconValleyStrong.



For seniors in crisis: https://t.co/gwFinKwPIW. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus testing sites continue to emerge across the Bay Area. Today, Berkeley and Sonoma announced their very own testing sites.

Santa Cruz County has decided to close parks and beaches for a week after people kept crowding these spaces regardless of stay-at-home orders. You can actually get fined for it. Here's what the county is doing.

Tuesday, April 7

There are two new cases of inmates with COVID-19 at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, bringing the total up to three, Alameda County Sheriff's Office says. Details here.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided an update on the current status of California’s public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch below.

CDE Virtual Town Hall A virtual town hall with State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. Posted by California Department of Education on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Contra Costa County health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Carlton Senior Living Facility in downtown Pleasant Hill. Officials say four residents have tested positive, three of which are now hospitalized. In addition, nine staff members have tested positive. Click here to read more about similar outbreaks at senior facilities across California.

#DEVELOPING Carlton Senior Living Center in Pleasant Hill is now dealing with an outbreak of #COVID19. Four patients have tested positive for the virus, three of them are hospitalized. Nine staff members are also positive according to @CoCoHealth Services. pic.twitter.com/sVj03z8Bdf — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Bay Area and the entire state. But a new analysis projects California will see an earlier and lower peak for deaths and needed hospital resources.

Gov. Newsom said California's stay at home orders are proving to be successful. Here's more info on that.

In addition, the Office of the Governor launched a Playbook for Stress Relief, as they made an emphasis on mental health during stay at home orders.

You can find that Playbook on the link below:



CA understands the anxiety resulting from staying at home.



Today, we launched new resources for Californians to regulate their stress response in light of #COVID19.



Read @CA_OSG’s Playbook for Stress Relief: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/N6u7LlPRBu — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 7, 2020

Check out the governor's daily COVID-19 news briefing below.

Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on California's response to the #COVID19 outbreak. Posted by California Governor on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Despite some success, the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it financial crisis to many people in different counties. In the Bay Area, the city of San Jose is considering a unique response plans for tenants - free rent for up to three months.

Here's what our reporters found out regarding this proposal.

In the East Bay, a hospital worker has decided to sleep in her car to not risk her asthmatic 14-year-old daughter. Read more about this mother's story here.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Facebook is investing $15M in Bay Area small businesses to support the initiative Silicon Valley Strong.

As many neighbors struggle mightily from #COVID19, @Facebook invests $15M in Bay Area small business relief. I'm deeply grateful for their continued #SiliconValleyStrong support. Businesses can check for eligibility + apply later this week: https://t.co/rp8UjdTtOq. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 7, 2020

Santa Clara County Public Health officials held a Facebook Live discussing the outbreak and the actions the county is taking in response to it. You can watch that below:

San Jose Sharks' captain, Logan Couture tweeted a message for Bay Area residents encouraging them to follow stay at home orders:

Here's a message from @Logancouture, captain of the @SanJoseSharks. Remember to stay at home as much as possible and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. We're all in this together. #StayHomeSV #sjsharks pic.twitter.com/NiTG9FNE9w — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) April 6, 2020

The Oakland Arena tweeted a messaged directed to medical professionals on World Health Day. Take a look:

Thank you to all medical professionals around the world. We thank you greatly for your service during this time. Today on World Health Day, and everyday, we honor you with an #ASMGlobalStandingOvation pic.twitter.com/VPRZY0cGu2 — Oakland Arena (@OaklandArena) April 7, 2020

Monday, April 6

San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined city and public health officials to provide an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the briefing below.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, along with the vice mayor and council members, held a press conference to call for a rent pause for tenants impacted by the pandemic. You can watch the full press conference below.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced the opening of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for direct service providers, such as health care workers and grocery story workers. Watch her press conference below. Read more about the testing site here.

We’re launching a #COVID19 Testing Site for Direct Service Responders. https://t.co/GMFNqrtZXS — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) April 6, 2020

Santa Clara County held its daily COVID-19 briefing. Check it out below.

Addressing COVID-19 outbreak in communities experiencing homelessness | LIVE with the County of Santa Clara The County of Santa Clara is committed to maintaining the health of our entire population. Join us Monday through Friday on Facebook Live at 10AM PST for the latest information on COVID-19. Today, we are discussing how the County is addressing the COVID-19 outbreak in communities experiencing homelessness. Full transcript: https://pastebin.com/au12REr1 Posted by County of Santa Clara Public Health Department on Monday, April 6, 2020

The novel coronavirus continues to impact counties throughout the Bay Area, and different measures are being taken.

In Santa Clara County, patients began arriving at the makeshift hospital at the Santa Clara County Convention Center.

The converted convention center has 250 beds, plus supplies and medicines delivered by the National Guard, to serve patients with less-acute COVI-19 symptoms. Here's how it works.

Contra Costa County health officials say 49 people - 27 residents and 22 staff - at an Orinda senior home have tested positive for COVID-19. Four residents have been hospitalized. One resident who tested positive has died.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California is loaning 500 ventilators to New York as they face an overwhelming impact of coronavirus cases and deaths.

In times of crisis, it’s more important than ever we are the UNITED States of America. CA is answering the call for Americans in NY and across the country, loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to those in need. I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 6, 2020

Santa Clara University said it is relaxing its standardized test requirement and will adopt a two-year "test optional" admissions policy for first-year and transfer students enrolling in winter 2021 and fall 2021.

This decision comes after unprecedented challenges amid the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty of how things will work after.

“These are extraordinary times, and we are hopeful that this step will provide clarity, relief, and stability to those embarking on one of life’s most exciting adventures—their college careers,” said Santa Clara University President Kevin O’Brien, S.J.

In Walnut Creek, a Whole Foods employee tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the store said the individual is in quarantine and deep cleaning and disinfection is underway at the store.

Sunday, April 5

The Miami death of Wilson Maa, a South San Francisco man who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship, has raised questions about how his situation was handled. Details here.

The San Jose Fire Department has reported that a total of 15 of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus, including two that have recovered.

With the shelter in place order in California, the freeways have been unusually empty, but the CHP is warning drivers that this is not a license to speed. On Saturday night the CHP was dealing with six significant accidents in Solano County alone. Details here.

THIS IS NOT YOUR RACETRACKRemember that we are still out here and enforcing traffic laws. Just because there’s a... Posted by CHP – Contra Costa on Friday, April 3, 2020

The San Jose Federal Medical Station at the Santa Clara Convention Center is preparing to admit its first coronavirus patients. Full story here.

JUST IN

The first two patients arrive today at the makeshift hospital at the Santa Clara Convention Center #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vW9L4aSUoN — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) April 5, 2020

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is finalizing a plan Sunday night to eliminate service on many of its bus lines in and around San Francisco, and to add service to a few lines that serve hospitals and "essential businesses" during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a Muni spokeswoman said. Read the full story here.

Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa counties have announced new coronavirus numbers.

Law enforcement agencies are moving away from an educational approach to social distancing rules and are beginning to enforce them, as well as the stay at home order. Misdemeanor citations have begun being issued, especially in beach towns.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have begun issuing citations to individuals not following the stay at home and social distancing orders. Sergio Quintana reports.

The city of Benicia closed a number of parking lots due to people gathering there and not keeping social distance.

The parking lots closed include Matthew Turner Shipyard and Alvarez Ninth Street Park, as well as a parking lot on First Street. You can read more about that here.

At San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow with a total of 14 people infected.

The total includes 11 staff members and three residents.

Also in San Francisco, city officials announced the Palace of Fine Arts will be used as a temporary shelter in response to the pandemic and it will house 162 people at capacity.

You can read the full statement on Supervisor Catherine Stefani's website here.

Here's a look at the latest Bay Area COVID-19 count, by county:

Santa Clara County: 1207 cases, 39deaths

San Francisco: 568 cases, 8 deaths

San Mateo County: 555 cases, 13 deaths

Alameda County: 539 cases (including Berkeley, which is counting separately from the county), 12 deaths

Contra Costa County: 353 cases, 5 deaths

Marin County: 137 cases, 6 deaths

Sonoma County: 107 cases, 1 death

Santa Cruz County: 62 cases, 1 death

Solano County: 73 cases

Napa County: 20 cases, 2 deaths

Mendocino County: 4 cases

Saturday, April 4

Sonoma County reported two new cases for a total of 107.

Five Bay Area counties announced new coronavirus cases for a total of 252 new cases and one new death in the region. Details here.

An inmate at Santa Rita Jail tested positive for COVID-19. This is the jail's first confirmed case.

San Francisco reported its eight coronavirus-related death as well as 32 new confirmed cases for a total of 529. Open app for updated list.

Santa Cruz County deputies will be enforcing the county's new shelter-in-place order and urged residents against congregating at local beaches and parks. Violation of the order is a misdemeanor. Full story here.

San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa held a press conference urging Congress to enact moratorium on residential and commercial mortgage payments during this shelter-at-home order.

"We're in the phase of not just a great recession, but of a great depression," he said.

“If we don't move fast to offer mortgage relief to property owners, people will lose their homes." San Mateo County Sup. David J. Canepa urges Congress to enact a moratorium on mortgage payments during shelter-at-home order. https://t.co/ZT8XlRg9Kk pic.twitter.com/JmC4O7UtAF — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 4, 2020

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, asking gay and bisexual men to recruit eligible donors amid a nationwide shortage of donations as a result of the novel coronavirus. Details here.

Something Good: In San Francisco people are posting hearts made of post-its in their windows as a kind of emotional SOS, a simple way to connect in these trying times. Check it out.

Friday, April 3

Sonoma County reported five new cases, bringing the total to 105.

Livermore Police officials have announced that all staff who may have had contact with a police officer who tested positive for coronavirs Thursday have received test results and all are negative for the virus.

Contra Costa County health officials on Friday confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a facility that houses seniors. At least 27 people have tested positive. No deaths have been reported as of Friday morning. A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Watch it here.

NBC Bay Area traffic anchor Mike Inouye provides a tutorial on how a bandana can be used to cover our faces. Check it out below!

Thank you for asking about the face covering Kris Sanchez mentioned this morning on NBC Bay Area news. I hope this quick and basic #HowTo helps illustrate it.￼￼￼I wanted to show you how easy it was to create multiple layers from a simple bandanna, scarf, platok, ￼tenugui... But because I have a big face, and I wanted more skin coverage, I open the mask up more than shown in the website link. You can leave it more compact if you want thicker layering. You can leave the ends tucked like the website example if you have a smaller face. 😜Making this vid is just part of the #NewNormal of working a tv job from home. Plus, it was a fun ￼morning project to work on and involve my kids, and dog, for at least a few minutes.Shout out to my daughter for her stunt ponytail and to my son for his new snap zoom skills.￼Our source -http://blog.japanesecreations.com/no-sew-face-mask-with-handkerchief-and-hair-tie Posted by Mike Inouye on Friday, April 3, 2020

Alameda County and Contra Costa County health officials issued a blanket orders for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine.

For Immediate Release - Blanket Orders issued from Alameda County Health Officer for COVID—19 Positive Individuals to Isolate to further slow the spread of the virus. @Dare2BWell @CAPublicHealth #beatcovid19 pic.twitter.com/EyOZqeYaTS — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) April 3, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined city and public health officials to provide updates on the city’s responses to COVID-19. Watch the briefing below.

Bay Area residents, do you still have questions about the new face covering recommendation announced Thursday? The Santa Clara County Public Health Department talked about just that during a Facebook Live. Check it out below.

The Bay Area's COVID-19 death toll and case count continue to climb. Here's a look at the latest numbers:

Santa Clara County: 1,019 cases, 36 deaths

San Francisco: 497 cases, 7 deaths

San Mateo County: 486 cases, 13 deaths

Alameda County: 443 cases (including Berkeley, which is counting separately from the county), 12 deaths

Contra Costa County: 276 cases, 3 deaths

Marin County: 118 cases, 6 deaths

Sonoma County: 95 cases, 1 death

Solano County: 61 cases, 1 death

Santa Cruz County: 57 cases, 1 death

Napa County: 18 cases, 2 deaths

Mendocino County: 4 cases

Costco is enacting new rules to go into effect today to encourage social distancing. These include limiting store hours to give staff time to sanitize and restock and not allowing more than two people in per card. Check out the fully story here.

The Monterey County Library system's two 3D printers are being used to produce protective N95 masks while all of the system's branches are closed. Details here.

Google has launched a new website that uses anonymous location data collected from users of Google products and services to show the level of social distancing taking place in various locations. Read the full story.



Thursday, April 2

Marin County reported 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 118. Sonoma County reported four new cases for a total of 95.

Solano County reports its first death of a resident due to COVID-19. Officials say the resident was 85 years old, recently traveled out of the country, and had multiple severe underlying health conditions.

San Francisco confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at a homeless shelter. Multiple supervisors in response called on the city to take action. More details here.

A USPS employee at the Hillview Post Office in San Jose tested positive for coronavirus. USPS said it has reached out to Santa Clara County health officials and following guidance provided.

State Sen. Steve Glazer held a telephone town hall to talk about the grocery and pharmacy supply chain as well as home delivery and store curbside pickup. Check it out below.

East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell held a Facebook Live Q&A with Dr. Yvonne “Bonnie” Maldonado. The two discussed the current state of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the Facebook Live (split into two videos) below.

In Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily COVID-19 news briefing, he announced assistance for small businesses and workers who have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Watch his briefing below.

Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on California's response to the COVID-19 outbreak and announces assistance available for small businesses and workers impacted by the crisis. Posted by California Governor on Thursday, April 2, 2020

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday unveiled a searchable map of food distribution sites for seniors, youth, food banks and open-for-pick-up restaurants and expressed the need for volunteers at the various sites during the coronavirus crisis.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents that ample food resources are available during the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-at-home order. Details available here.

As more and more cases of the coronavirus are reported in kids and babies, parents are worrying. Want to learn more about how COVID-19 presents in children and babies? Check out this story.

Wednesday, April 1

Ellis Marsalis Jr., jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, has died at the age of 85 after battling pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus, one of his sons said late Wednesday. Read the full story here.

Marin County Officials announced one new case and one new death while Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reported 11 employees with COVID-19, including a patrol deputy and 8 deputies in custody bureau.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined health and city officials to provide updates on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the press conference below.

Breed also announced how residents can help a lending hand to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit SF.gov/COVID19volunteer or call 415-355-6700.

Here's a look at the latest Bay Area COVID-19 count, by county: