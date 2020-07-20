Live Blog Archive: Coronavirus Updates From June

NBC Bay Area launched a blog at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to provide updates on COVID-19. Here's an archive of the updates from our coverage in June.

Tuesday, June 30

Following Contra Costa’s lead, Alameda County is hitting the pause button on its reopening, all because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Read about it here.

In Santa Cruz County, Mayor Justin Cummings is urging residents to limit gatherings this 4th of July weekend.

Beaches are open in Santa Cruz, but face coverings continue to be enforced. For more information, click here.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed also encourages residents to celebrate responsibly:

Normally July 4th is a time to celebrate with family & friends. But these aren't normal times.



Cases are rising throughout the state and the country. We ALL need to act responsibly.



Keep your distance from others. Wear your mask. Protect yourself and those around you. https://t.co/GKg3lkOlrH — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 30, 2020

Monday, June 29

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, vehicle access to Marina Park in San Leandro will be restricted this 4th of July. More details here.

Due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Gavin Newsom ordered various counties across the state to close all bars. The counties included two Bay Area counties. Read more about it here.

Alameda County and Contra Costa county have delayed their reopening plans. Find out why, here.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and Public Health Department held a joint meeting with the San Jose City Council to preview the county's new reopening plan that will be released later this week. Details here.

Sunday, June 28

After a total of 613 cases have been confirmed at San Quentin State Prison and 89 staff members have also tested positive, the California Department of Corrections' plans to transfer inmates to North Kern State Prison have been halted. More details here.

Due to coronavirus concerns, San Francisco's 50th Pride celebration had to take place virtually. Check it out:

As the 50th annual Pride weekend arrives in San Francisco amid a global pandemic, the celebration has gone virtual. Local officials urge people to celebrate at home, and so far the streets have been quiet. Christie Smith reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in some parts of the state. One of those is in the Bay Area. Read more here.

Saturday, June 27

Some prisoners from San Quentin will be transferred to try to stop the surge of COVID-19 inside the prison. As of Friday night, 545 inmates have tested positive of the 3,700 inmates there. More here.

A judge ruled that a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland must remain closed after workers and family members were infected with the novel coronavirus. Read about it here.

Both San Francisco and Marin Counties are scaling back their reopening plans due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Janelle Wang spoke to UCSF Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, for his take on this unexpected move. Watch here.

Muir Woods National Monument announced it will reopen the park for visitors starting Monday. More details on that, here.

Friday, June 26

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted some Bay Area counties to pause plans on allowing more businesses to reopen.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced she is delaying the city's plan that would have allowed more businesses to reopen Monday. More here.

In Marin County, officials also announced it would postpone its reopening plans due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Track the latest in our Reopening the Bay Area roundup.

Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties announced they would announce next week on whether to move forward or adjust their current reopening timeline. Both counties are on the state's watch list for virus spikes.

Are you ready to hit the beach? Santa Cruz County is lifting all beach restrictions, a decision that’s come a week earlier than expected and as a surprise for some residents. Read about it here.

A Bay Area lawmakers is asking the governor to consider issuing hundreds of dollars in fines for not wearing masks as some people are failing to follow the state mandate. Find out how much you could possibly pay up, here.

Thursday, June 25

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an open-source platform to allow mathematicians, scientists and experts to help the state with modeling and date in response to the pandemic. Check it out here.

Earlier in the day, Newsom declared a budget emergency to help the state respond to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, new estimates from the CDC indicates the true number of Americans who've been infected with COVID-19 may top 20 million, which is 10 times the number of cases reported. Details here.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced a program named Flex Streets, which allows restaurants and shops in the city to use sidewalk space. The businesses must obtain a permit from the city to participate in the program. More info here.

More businesses in Contra Costa County will be allowed to reopen next week as the coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased. Some people are welcoming the new rules – but increasing infections also have some business operators taking pause. Details here.

Some recently reopened Bay Area restaurants are now closed again after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. More about it here.

Wednesday, June 24

As more Contra Costa County residents are being tested for the coronavirus, it has become clearer that an increasing proportion of those who test positive are young, between 20 and 50 years old, county health officials said. Details here.

Have your packages been delayed? This is in part due to multiple drivers testing positive for COVID-19 and employees demanding better work conditions. Read more here.

Nearly every Bay Area county is reporting more coronavirus cases. Santa Clara County saw some of its highest increases in daily cases yesterday since the pandemic began. So what now? Raj Mathai spoke to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from UCSF for some answers. Watch here.

Bad news for concertgoers - Outside Lands 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The festival at Golden Gate Park will now take place in August 2021. More info, here.

We are looking to the future & filled with excitement to announce NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets on sale TOMORROW.



We believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health & safety that we not return in 2020. Read more: https://t.co/vWi9B2Rtsi pic.twitter.com/iRac9IoXfX — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 24, 2020

Tuesday, June 23

Do you ride Caltrain or SamTrans? They've launched customer surveys to try to find out rider preferences and priorities amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Details here.

There’s a lot of debate as to why we’re seeing a spike in coronavirus cases. Health officials say it’s not just more testing — other factors are to blame. So can we protect ourselves? An expert's opinion, here.

Santa Clara County saw the highest number of new cases in a day Tuesday with 122 and the health officer who was the architect of the shelter at home order says it’s a worrisome trend. What she had to say, here.

The city of Santa Rosa will resume parking fees in the downtown area months after stay-at-home orders were issued. More details here.

In San Francisco, parking lots on the south end of the Golden Gate Bridge are reopening on weekdays after being closed due to the pandemic. More info, here.

Yosemite National Park announced it is reversing its decision to reopen campgrounds through the month of July after a spike of cases in California. Click here for more.

Monday, June 22

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted out that pending state approval, some businesses like hair salons and barbershops, nail salons, museums, zoos, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming will be allowed to open June 29. For more information, click here.

As long as we keep meeting health indicators & receive state approval, these businesses & activities can resume June 29th w/ safety protocols:



- Hair salons & barber shops

- Nail salons

- Tattoo salons

- Museums

- Zoos

- Outdoor bars

- Outdoor swimminghttps://t.co/61aDafDVWN — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 22, 2020

Former California governors joined Gavin Newsom in a video campaign promoting the use of face coverings. Check it out:

Wear your mask.



Help slow the spread of #COVID19.



Just do it. pic.twitter.com/ZvCmkQAWrL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 22, 2020

The 2020 PGA Championshop will be held at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park golf course in August, but without fans. Here's more.

The pandemic continues to hammer the real estate industry across the nation. More about that here.

Sunday, June 21

Today is Father's Day, and authorities are asking to please remember to use face covering ans maintain social distance if you decide to leave home.

This Father's Day weekend, keep your family safe:

🔹 Wear mandated face coverings

🔹 Bring hand sanitizer when going outdoors

🔹 Avoid gathering in large groups



Let's keep California healthy. #YourActionsSaveLiveshttps://t.co/ydot6RT9qR pic.twitter.com/c9vKcK2ntG — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 21, 2020

Yesterday, hundreds of people flooded the Ikea store in East Palo Alto as it reopened after months of being closed due to COVID-19. Read more here.

New testing sites will be available in St. Helena in Napa County and Santa Clara County. Check out each county's website for more info.

Saturday, June 20

Want to eat out in the East Bay? Pleasanton restaurants opened for outdoor dining last night after Alameda County's orders eased. Main Street will close every weekend through summer to accommodate tables in the street. Read the full story.

Friday, June 19

Alameda County’s coronavirus shelter-at-home orders are easing up. Starting this morning, limited indoor retail, outdoor dining and other businesses can resume. Read more about it here.

Does this surprise you? Young adults between the ages of 18 through 34 now make up 44% of positive COVID-19 cases in California. The figure is up from 29% compared to one month ago. More figures, here.

Even as more areas reopen, events are still being cancelled. The San Francisco Symphony announced it's canceling all of its concerts at Davies Symphony Hall through the end of the year. Read about that and other changes here.

Thursday, June 18

San Francisco's Pier 39 reopens today, but it's not going to look the same as it did before. Among the new restrictions are mask requirements and limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Read about it here.

One of the things people seem to miss the most is getting their hair done. So, what will that look like when you return to the hair salon or barber shop? Janelle Wang has that info, here.

Wednesday, June 17

The day everyone’s been waiting for in Contra Costa County is finally here. The health department is easing COVID-19 restrictions on barber shops, hair salons and churches. However, there is some concern because it’s taking place as case numbers are trending upward. Read about it here.

And in not-so-exciting news, a new study finds that Americans are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years and this is, in part, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hear what an expert had to say, here.

Ever wonder who is more likely to catch the virus? Janelle Wang spoke with Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, for some answers.Watch the interview here.

In the South Bay, an Oak Grove High School band director is riding his bike 420 miles to raise money to make up the funds his program has lost due to the coronavirus outbreak. Take a look here.

Tuesday, June 16

Do you wear a face mask while out in public? It's mandatory for some and personal for others. But Governor Gavin Newsom is making it a point to remind people not only that it’s important, but it’s the best defense to people from getting COVID-19.

He, along with Dr. Dean Winslow, professor of medicine at Stanford Health Care, says people must not lose sight as to why everyone should wear a mask when social distancing is not an option. Read what they both had to say, here.

Santa Clara County announced six new pop-up testing sites. Read more about it here.

Free #COVID19 testing is available at 6 popup sites in Santa Clara County this week. No appointment necessary—simply show up + get tested (https://t.co/dm3VmKN9Ys). For more ways to give & get help, visit https://t.co/kLTdwXjxGi. https://t.co/MWWV3uRNn7 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) June 16, 2020

Contra Costa County will allow barbershops and hair salons to reopen starting tomorrow. Read more about that here.

Monday, June 15

Coronavirus-related restrictions are being peeled back in San Francisco. After local restaurants and other businesses began serving customers outside on Friday, today the city also began allowing retailers, among other places, to reopen. Details here.

Want to go shopping? Westfield shopping malls in San Francisco and Santa Clara County reopened for the first time in nearly three months after shelter-in-place orders were issued in the Bay. Read more here.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out at Westfield Valley Fair Shopping Center Monday for the first time in over two months. A Westfield San Francisco location also is reopening. Kris Sanchez reports.

Sunday, June 14

Heads up, 24 Hour Fitness members in the Bay Area. The company has closed 10 locations across the region. Click here for details.

Saturday, June 13

Businesses in Napa Valley are ready to welcome back customers, and the Visit Napa Valley Association has launched a campaign to encourage locals to be the first to fill hotels, restaurants and wineries. Check out the video below.

Businesses in Napa Valley are ready to welcome back customers, and the Visit Napa Valley Association has launched a campaign to encourage locals to be the first to fill hotels, restaurants and wineries.

Santa Clara County is calling for greater adherence to social distancing and safety protocols at construction sites after "multiple cases" of novel conronavirus were detected among workers at four construction sites.

Friday, June 12

Santa Cruz County is moving on to stage three of coronavirus shelter at home orders, meaning some businesses (like bars, gyms and hotels) will be allowed to reopen or relax restrictions on customers. Read about it here.

Patio, sidewalk and parking spot dining happening in SF. First night of outdoor restaurant service is a busy one. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/3Ee5nVcXXf — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) June 13, 2020

Solano County has been leading the pack when it comes to reopenings and Friday marked another milestone as bars and gyms were given the green light to reopen. But some are now worried that rush to reopen could come with a very high price. Full story here.

And for the first time in more than three months, restaurants in San Francisco are once again allowed to let people stay and eat, but patrons have to do so outside. Details here.

Thursday, June 11

Will this be the future of dining? As patrons in San Francisco return to restaurants Friday to dine outside, some may find themselves eating and drinking while separated from their fellow diners by thin plexiglass shields. Read more here.

Get excited, camping enthusiasts. Some California state park campgrounds have started reopening with modifications. Details here.

Bay Area reopening plans continue. Today, the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord will be allowed to open its 160 plus stores for in-person shopping. The DMV will also be reopening its remaining 169 field offices. Details here.

Wednesday, June 10

Are you looking to get away this weekend? Well now you can. Santa Cruz and Monterey counties are lifting restrictions on hotels and vacation rentals starting Friday. More about it here.

And as feared, California is seeing a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. Health officials say it’s to be expected as restrictions are lifted. So what now? What officials are saying here.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will outline his priorities for state budget today. You can find a link on our press conference schedule right above today's entry at the top of this page.

Here's the Mayor's tweet:

LIVE @ 10:30 AM: As Chair of CA's #BigCityMayors Coalition, I’m joining Mayors representing 11M+ Californians to call for a stronger State partnership to combat homelessness & #COVID19. Tune in live on Facebook. ▶️: https://t.co/0MJv4HBtsb. pic.twitter.com/kswpKgBTWd — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) June 10, 2020

A report by the California Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Santa Clara County. Why that may be happening, here.

Tuesday, June 9

As the state continues to gradually reopen its economy during the pandemic, movie theaters are expected to begin opening later this week. Of course, there will be some measures to be followed. Read more about it here.

In Contra Costa County more businesses are reopening despite seeing a spike in cases. Here's more.

The World Health Organization is saying that the spread of coronavirus by asymptomatic people is actually "very rare." NBC Bay Area's reporter Roz Plater explains.

Something good our of the East Bay! A Livermore family set up a small farmers market outside their home to help those in need during the pandemic. Take a look.

Good news for outdoor enthusiasts -- Yosemite National Park is set to reopen this week, of course, with restrictions.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that outdoor dining at restaurants can resume this Friday. For that and more info, go to this link where we broke down for you what each county is doing to reopen their economy.

Three new testing sites opened in the Bay Area; two in Santa Clara County and one in Berkeley. Check it out:

FREE #COVID19 Testing in #SanJose and #Gilroy this week: June 9 -12, 10am – 4pm. No appointment needed.

Locations:

🔹@SCCgov Service Center, Auditorium, 1555 Berger Dr., Building 2, San Jose

🔹Valley Health Center Gilroy, 7475 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy https://t.co/PY7x7RGZ3I pic.twitter.com/nNcySIeRQF — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) June 9, 2020

Monday, June 8

Starting today, Alameda County will allow gatherings of "social bubbles." Curious to know what that means? Here's more.

In San Francisco, street-sweeping enforcement is making a comeback. Parking tickets for street sweeping violations had been stopped during the pandemic, but now that most businesses are reopening, enforcement is resuming. Here's what you need to know.

Contra Costa County now plans to allow a slew of businesses to reopen on July 1 including indoor dining, bars, indoor religious services, gyms and limited indoor leisure including museums and hotels. Read about their plans here.

Sunday, June 7

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced via Twitter that a temporary eviction moratorium is being extended through June 30 to prevent tenants from being evicted during the pandemic.

.@CityofSanJosé's temporary eviction moratorium extends through June 30—preventing tenants from being evicted if they’re unable to pay rent due to #COVID19. For more resources: https://t.co/8n1EzV6fdq. For more ways to give + get help: https://t.co/kLTdwXjxGi. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) June 7, 2020

In light of the recent protests across the Bay Area, San Francisco Mayor London Breed encourages participants to get tested for COVID-19.

San Francisco supports peaceful public protests and we know that we need to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Anyone participating in protests who wants to be tested can visit the Fillmore Pop-Up Testing Site for free testing.



More info: https://t.co/VMsxpuvzTL — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 5, 2020

Saturday, June 6

Alameda County announced that residents will be able to gather in "social bubbles" and childcare providers and other businesses will be able to resume operations with limitations. More on that here.

In Santa Clara County, the superintendent of schools said that school staff and faculty will need extra help when resuming classes. Read more here.

ICYMI we broke it down for you - here's a list of where each county is standing in efforts to reopen the Bay Area during the pandemic.

Friday, June 5

More coronavirus restrictions are easing in the Bay Area. Starting today, Santa Clara County restaurants may provide outdoor, sit-down meals, with social distancing rules in place. Find out what guidelines businesses must follow, here.

For so many San Francisco Bay Area families, making ends meet is more challenging than ever. The bills are piling up, with little or no money coming in. A short-term loan might seem like a solution, but consumer advocates have a word of caution about “quick cash” offerings. Read about the warning here.

Thursday, June 4

Even though more businesses will be allowed to reopen in Santa Clara County Friday (including outdoor dining), many San Jose businesses are choosing to remain closed due to civil unrest stemming from violence and looting. Read what one local business owner had to say.

Wednesday, June 3

Good news for Contra Costa County! Starting today, shopping malls and other indoor retail businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Click here to read about what guidelines need to be followed as coronavirus restrictions loosen up even further.

In Sonoma County, parks, trails, beached and coastal parking lots reopened today. Park visitors will still be required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings. Read more here.

Monday, June 1

We're hearing a lot about contact tracing lately as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus.

However, many people have been receiving phony contact tracing calls and text.

Read more about what is contract tracing and how can you spot the fake calls and text, here.

We're hearing a lot about contact tracing lately, as part of efforts to contain coronavirus. Con artists are aiming to take advantage of it, too. Consumer investigator Chris Chmura reports.

Santa Clara County is loosing its stay-at-home order and will allow outdoor dining, indoor shopping and outdoor religious services. Find out when those changes start, here.

Alameda County announced a new COVID-19 testing site in West Oakland. More info on that, here.