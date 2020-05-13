Live Blog Archive: Coronavirus Updates From May

NBC Bay Area launched a blog at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to provide updates on COVID-19. Here's an archive of the updates from our coverage in May.

Monday, May 11

Tensions continue to rise between Tesla and Alameda County after Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters out of state. Here's continuing coverage on the feud.

In San Francisco, the historic Flood building was painted with a mural to thank healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Check it out below:

And good news for the Class of 2020. San Mateo County will allow certain "highly regulated" gatherings to allow schools to host modified graduation ceremonies. County Health Office Dr. Scott Morrow issued a new order to include the gatherings of vehicles for graduation celebrations. The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Read More about it here.

A Bay Area infant is recovering at Stanford's Lucille Packard Children's Hospital after contracting a disease related to COVID-19, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Check out our story, here.

In Oakland, a new walk-up COVID-19 testing site opened up in East Oakland:

#ICYMI Oakland opened a new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in East Oakland. Testing is free, no insurance required. If you think you have #COVID19 don't wait, get tested!https://t.co/R0LyxNQaym — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 11, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the economy of the country, and today, governor Gavin Newsom said California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado will need a significant amount of money to recuperate from "historic budget shortfalls." Here's more info on that.

NEW: .@GavinNewsom says western states need $1 trillion from federal government to make up historic budget shortfalls. Governor says public safety and public education are on the line. #COVID19 #bailout pic.twitter.com/0JfR6KnAkx — Chris Chmura ✈ (@Chris_Chmura) May 11, 2020

In Alameda County at the Santa Rita Jail there are currently 13 positive novel coronavirus cases among the inmates. Here's more.

A man has been arrested a record seventh time during stay-at-home orders. These are the reasons why he's been arrested.

Sunday, May 10

As California takes baby steps toward reopening public spaces, families who’d been cooped up for nearly two months spent Mother’s Day in parks and on trails with reminders to keep up social distancing practices. Take a look.

Dozens of San Francisco Bay Area workers tell NBC Bay Area their unemployment payments are missing -- even though they were approved for benefits weeks ago. NBC Bay Area's Consumer Investigative Reporter Chris Chmura takes a look at how some of these payments could have ended up on old expired debit cards, and what you can do to get your money. Read the full story here.

Some Solano County businesses were allowed to reopen with special guidelines this weekend. This is how the reopening looked like.

Today, some parks in San Jose reopened after being closed due to the pandemic. Here are some park amenities that will be open now.

Saturday, May 9

Officials in Santa Clara County are urging people to continue social distancing this Mother's Day, despite the temptation to go out and celebrate.

“Especially during these very difficult times, there’s no better gift than the gift of good health. You’ve done such a good job flattening that curve, I want to make sure we don’t let our guard down," said San Jose City Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco. Read the full story here.

Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that Tesla is suing Alameda County after deciding not to reopen businesses. He also said Tesla headquarters are moving out of California. Check it out.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Three Northern California counties may lose their financial aid amid the pandemic after reopening without following Gov. Newsom's guidelines. More on that here.

Three cruise ships without passengers will idle at the Port of Oakland this weekend while the U.S. embargoes cruise operations. The Port's director said the ships are "under federal requirements" to report any health concerns regarding coronavirus. Here's the story.

Union City administration offices will partially reopen on Monday, so if you need to take care of permits or applications, here's their schedule.

Friday, May 8

Businesses in California are getting ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening today and though some Bay Area counties are holding back, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties are moving forward. Click here to read what some North Bay residents think about the state guidelines.

Have you ever heard of a pangolin? It's an endangered mammal that may be linked to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.

They're scaly.

You probably never heard of them.

And they could be at the center of the covid crisis. #WeInvestigate the illegal trade network of these remote creatures & why investigating them may be key to what started the pandemic.



Tonight @ 11 on @nbcbayarea. pic.twitter.com/QfVFreUu2G — Candice Nguyen (@CandiceNguyenTV) May 7, 2020

NBC Bay Area's I-Unit investigated the connection between the coronavirus and the illegal, smuggled animal. Read all about it here.

Contact tracing. It's a phrase you've probably heard a lot recently. Still trying to figure out what exactly it is? Watch the video below.

Effective contact tracing is key to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, experts say. Here’s how it works.

Speaking of explainer videos, check this out. This animation shows what the coronavirus can do to the lungs and how it compares to pneumonia.

Thursday, May 7

Not just yet, Bay Area. Despite Gov. Newsom loosening some stay-at-home restrictions, health officers for seven Bay Area jurisdictions are reminding you that the local health order remains in place. That means no curbside pickup from non-essential, non-outdoor businesses. Read more about this here.

NOT YET: Retail curbside pick up will NOT be allowed at non-essential businesses in the Bay Area, even though Gov. Newsom gave CA the green light. Regional Health order still in effect, and the strictest order trumps the others. pic.twitter.com/8NqQj8YkD4 — Ian Cull (@NBCian) May 7, 2020

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Newsom said community spread of coronavirus in California started in a nail salon. Check out the clip below.

JUST IN: Gov. Newsom says community spread of the #coronavirus in California started in a nail salon. https://t.co/3ASSp6FPK3 pic.twitter.com/puc1VoRLaz — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 7, 2020

“This whole thing started in California -- the first community spread -- in a nail salon. I’m worried about that.” @GavinNewsom when asked why nail & hair salons are in a later reopening stage. #COVID19 @nbcbayarea — Christine Ni (@christineniSF) May 7, 2020

Safeway confirms an employee at its store on East Capitol Expressway in San Jose has tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW INFO: @Safeway tells me an employee at the Safeway store on East Capitol Expressway in #SanJose has tested positive for COVID-19.



- The employee has not worked at that location since 5/3.

- The store has had "enhanced cleaning."

- The stores remains open. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ibdzCFxWTT — Candice Nguyen (@CandiceNguyenTV) May 7, 2020

Listen up, Contra Costa County residents. The county will begin offering coronavirus testing to all county residents, regardless of ability to pay or symptoms of the virus. Want more details? Click here.

Testing, testing, testing. Contra Costa County health officials say their goal is to administer 2,200 #Covid_19 tests a day. Currently, the county is testing 500 people per day. The county does not support a full reopening today. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Mo8nMI8LLS — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 7, 2020

“There is still a risk of a surge if we open up too quickly.” Contra Costa County is testing county residents, even if they do not exhibit symptoms, by appointment at 8 sites. Insurance not necessary. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ed85Tyiyc4 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 7, 2020

“It tickles your nose but I wouldn’t declare it painful by any means.” Candace Andersen with Contra Costa County describes the experience of getting tested for #coronavirus. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/wc3uzTrCH3 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 7, 2020

Good news if you need to go to the DMV. Some offices are reopening. Starting tomorrow, the DMV says these Bay Area offices will be open on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (opening at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesdays):

Have you felt the need lately to tell someone in public to put on a mask? Or have you been told by a stranger that you should wear one? That's mask shaming, and it's a hot topic right now.

The state is offering residential care facilities $1,000 per day to take in a COVID-19 patient. Critics say it's a dangerous idea, but the state says it's a temporary contingency plan. NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit takes a closer look.

Wednesday, May 6

More coronavirus testing sites are opening this week across the Bay Area, as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's goal to add 80 new testing sites throughout California.

The South Bay is getting two new sites; one at James Lick High School in East San Jose and another one at Christopher High School in Gilroy. Check it out.

Gov. Newsom announced Tuesday that the state will begin reopening this week, but some counties are not happy with the decision.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said that more work needs to be done before businesses can open up their doors.

Other businesses however are ready to jump back in, like these outdoor activities business owners in the North Bay.

Last week, an executive order was signed to allow virtual marriage ceremonies and yesterday, a Bay Area couple was one of the first to officiate their love in such way. Check out Janelle Wang's report here.

Due to the pandemic, many families are unable to pay their bills right now. If that includes you, it's more important than ever to watch your credit report - and you can do it for free.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf took to Twitter to announce that a new free walk-up coronavirus testing site opened up in East Oakland:

We are opening a free walk-up #COVID19 testing site in East Oakland. https://t.co/miTlzehvv6 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 6, 2020

The City & @RootsEmpowers opened a new, free COVID-19 test site today in East Oakland. If you work outside the home or are worried you have COVID-19, get a test: M-W-F 10am-4pm

FREE regardless of insurance or immigration status

Info: call 311, https://t.co/JcgVdaAAie#BeatCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/U1XOZgH0xM — City of Oakland (@Oakland) May 6, 2020

In San Francisco, more staffed Pit Stop public toilets are being opened in response to the pandemic.

Eighteen already existing Pit Stop toilets will now operate 24-hours-a-day, bringing the total number of staffed toilets to 49.

24-hour staffed public restrooms help ensure sanitary conditions around hot spots in the City.



We're converting 15 existing Pit Stops to be open 24-hours, in addition to the 37 other 24-hour locations we've opened in response to COVID-19.



We now have 49 24-hour Pit Stops in SF. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 5, 2020

Tuesday, May 5

Students have been out of school for several weeks now and they, as well as parents and school administrators, are feeling the strains of the shelter-at-home orders.

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit analyzed distance learning guidelines for dozens of school districts across California and found education standards vary from district to district, creating a learning gap for some students. Click here for details about their investigation.

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and despite being in the middle of a pandemic, San Jose police say they will be out in full force to monitor large crowds gathering to celebrate.

Some Bay Area residents continue to gather in parks and beaches despite stay-at-home orders, and police continues to crackdown on social distancing violators.

In San Francisco, UCSF announced results from coronavirus testing done in the city's Mission District. The results highlight how this and other marginalized communities are "more affected by health disparities, income inequality and discrimination." Read more on that here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced all essential workers in the county will now have access to free COVID-19 testing, whether they present symptoms or not. Here's how that's going to work out.

In Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Operation HomeBase, a new initiative that will help unhoused East Oakland residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:

67 trailers will house homeless seniors & medically vulnerable individuals in #Oakland. Mayor @LibbySchaaf is introducing “Operation Homebase” in East Oakland. Each trailer has electricity, a microwave & a fridge. Residents will share a trailer with a chosen roommate @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/NFsgox5AMl — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 5, 2020

And if you want to help families struggling to get by as the coronavirus crisis continues, just make sure you do so safely. Here's how.

Monday, May 4

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the second phase of the state's reopening plan could start as soon as Friday, but businesses must follow certain guidelines and modifications. Get up to speed here.

Looking for something to do outside? Here's a list of approved activities. Just remember to practice social distancing.

The real estate market is one of the businesses that will be able to slowly but surely open back to the public. But the scene will still look very different than what it normally is. Check it out.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and our own Garvin Thomas took the time to remind us that we need patience in a time of suffering:

While patience runs thin among those who think the economy should reopen and those who think America should wait out the virus, and while many suffer the devastating loss of a friend, relative or business, NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas reminds us that there must be a sweet spot, and that almost every American is suffering in some way.

More coronavirus testing sites are set to open across the Bay Area today as part of a statewide plan to expand testing. Click here to find out where these testing sites will be located.

The next phase of the coronavirus shelter at home order begins Monday in the Bay Area, with several businesses allowed to start up again under new rules to protect the health of workers and the general public. To learn about what you can and can't do, check out this article.

In Vallejo, a total of 100 people - staff and residents - tested positive for coronavirus at the Windsor Vallejo Nurisng & Rehabilitation Center, said Jayleen Richards, Solano County Public Health Administrator. Read about it here.

Sunday, May 3

One community especially hard-hit by the coronavirus shutdown has been those suffering from dementia and the families struggling to care for them at home. Click here to read about what it's been like for a few South Bay families.

Marin County Public Health officials have started a new web page presenting specifics about the novel coronavirus in that county, including numbers for infections, recoveries, hospitalizations and deaths. Click here to find out more.

From Southern California to the State Capitol, this week hundreds gathered across California to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order and demand the state economy reopen – but for many families who’ve lost loved ones to coronavirus, the protests are a slap in the face. To read what one Gilroy woman who lost her father to COVID-19 had to say, click here.

Tomorrow, California lawmakers are expected to go back to the Capitol and restart a legislative session interrupted by the pandemic. But there will definitely be some changes. Read more about it here.

A new coronavirus testing site will open in Marin County, specifically in the Canal neighborhood in San Rafael. Here's more info.

If you and your partner were planning on getting married, but the pandemic delayed your plans, you should know that you can still get your marriage license virtually thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom. More info here.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo took to Twitter to invite people to join the San Jose Museum of Art and get creative while at home. Check it out:

Looking for an activity to channel creativity w/ your family + friends this Sunday? Join @SJMusArt to turn household items into art. 🎨💐For more ideas: https://t.co/H1OcJhnL1b. #SiliconValleyStrong pic.twitter.com/W7gcMLx3rf — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 3, 2020

Saturday, May 2

A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home. Read more about the new rules here.

As Spring temperatures continue across the state, some Californians continue to protest stay-at-home orders. People have taken to the state Capitol and some beaches to demand to "Liberate California." You can read more on that here.

The coronavirus continues to affect many aspects of life and work environments, including meat processing plants.

Since come processing plants have been closed due to the outbreak, a Costco location in the Bay Area is not limiting the amount of meat sold per customer.

ICYMI: A youth admitted two weeks ago into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19. Here's more.

In a special two-hour remote meeting Friday night, the Antioch City Council voted unanimously to remove Ken Turnage II from his seat on the city planning commission following his social media posting about "culling the herd" during the COVID-19 crisis. To read more about the council's decision and Turnage's response (and his original comments, if you haven't seen them yet) click here.

Starting Monday, all travelers and employees at Mineta San Jose International Airport will have to use face coverings. Here's what airport officials had to say.

Now on to #SomethingGood: This Napa County winery is helping laid off mothers during the pandemic. Check it out.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced all residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities will have to be tested. She took to Twitter, too, to deliver the message:

In order to protect vulnerable residents in our nursing facilities, we will be testing everyone in the 21 facilities in SF every 2 weeks. These locations have been the source of major outbreaks throughout the country & we're doing everything we can to protect residents and staff. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 1, 2020

Friday, May 1

Gov. Newsom says “we are now many days, not weeks away” from making significant changes to state’s stay-at-home order.

FDA allows emergency use of Foster City-based Gilead's experimental drug Remdesivir for coronavirus. It's the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19. Full details here.

#Breaking: President Trump just said Gilead Sciences got emergency FDA authorization for remdesivir to treat #coronavirus.$GILD — scott budman (@scottbudman) May 1, 2020

Four days after Broadcom employees were told report to work against public health orders, the San Jose company closed its offices due to a worker's possible infection. Full coverage here.

NEW:

Four days after employees who said they were “non essential” told ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ that ⁦@Broadcom⁩ force them to break the shelter at home order and report to work, the #SiliconValley giant closes San Jose offices for...possible employee #COVID19 case#coronabirus pic.twitter.com/IH68rYKlWr — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) May 1, 2020

Sources confirm that one juvenile at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall has tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, 27 staff members are now in precautionary quarantine.

The Bay Area has hit a grim milestone. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the region has surpassed 300. Track the latest cases and deaths here.

A group of Mountain View high school students are using their time in quarantine to help others – they’ve developed a program and website to find volunteers willing to deliver groceries to high-risk people like the elderly.

“It was very difficult to see our community and our neighbors suffering in ways we weren’t," said one of the students. "It kind of felt like we, as the youth, have a certain social responsibility to go out and do these things.”

Check out the video below.

A group of Mountain View high school students are using their time in quarantine to help others – they’ve developed a program and website to find volunteers willing to deliver groceries to high-risk people like the elderly.

From our Investigative Unit: Much remains unknown about how the novel coronavirus impacts pregnant women and their babies. UCLA and UCSF, however, hope to shed light on the disease by orchestrating a nationwide study to monitor and track the conditions of at least 1,000 pregnant women who are either infected with COVID-19 or awaiting testing. Read the story.

Thursday, April 30

Gov. Newsom announced the hard closure of California state parks and beaches in Orange County (Southern California) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, an order that fell short of a statewide hard closure that was expected. Read more about this announcement here.

CA Gov. Newsom says all Orange County beaches “in that area” will be closed.

“The images we saw on a few of our beaches was disturbing...

“It raised alarm bells.” — Ian Cull (@NBCian) April 30, 2020

CA Gov. Newsom:

ONLY Orange County beaches will be closed, NOT all state beaches.

“It’s very targeted, very focused.”

“I’m a beach advocate...I’m passionate about your right and our collective responsibility not only to give you access but to keep you safe.” — Ian Cull (@NBCian) April 30, 2020

UPDATE: Gov. Newsom says he never saw the memo from the CA Police Chiefs Assoc. stating he was going to close all beaches.

“That was their memo, but that memo never got to me.”

Says statewide closure was not considered. — Ian Cull (@NBCian) April 30, 2020

An employee at the Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy died from complications of COVID-19, according to reports from Sacramento media.

The city of Alameda is launching a pilot program today called "slow streets" that will reduce the amount of traffic on certain streets to create more space for pedestrians, bicyclists and people riding scooters to maintain a distance of six feet. Read the full story here.

In an unexpected act of kindness, a Santa Rosa landlord gave his $3,400 stimulus check to 13 of his tenants -- and matched that amount out of his own money. Click here to see what one of those tenants had to say.