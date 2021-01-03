Marin County Partners With Testing Company Curative for Pop-Up Testing Sites

Marin County partnered with the COVID-19 testing company Curative to provide additional self-administered, oral swab testing to community members, County officials announced.

Six testing sites in Larkspur, Bolinas Novato, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, and Sausalito were announced before the New Year with testing that started as early as December 21, and an additional testing site in San Rafael will begin testing Wednesday.

The sites offer free, self-administered COVID-19 swab tests. In taking the test, patients are required to cough deeply between three and five times and swab multiple sides of the interior of the mouth. The swab is then returned to a Curative employee at the testing site and results are returned within 72 hours by email or text.

The new San Rafael testing site, located at the Armory Parking Lot along Civic Center Drive, will operate Sundays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Mondays and Wedesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The six previously-announced sites are operating as follows:

Bolinas: Mondays, 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Bolinas Fire Station at 100 Mesa Road

Larkspur: Thursdays from January 7, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Piper Park at 250 Doherty Drive - Novato: Fridays from January 8, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Novato Library at 1720 Novato Boulevard

San Anselmo: Tuesdays, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

United Market at 100 Red Hill Avenue - San Geronimo: Mondays, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

San Geronimo Golf Course parking lot at 5800 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

Sausalito: Wednesdays starting January 6, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Sausalito City Hall at 420 Litho Street

"Curative is thrilled to partner with Marin County to bring more free, accessible, and convenient COVID-19 testing to the North Bay," said Shoshana Gould, Curative's Partnerships Manager for the Bay Area. "We are looking forward to fully-launching this week and keeping everyone safe and healthy with our mobile van unit and drive through in San Rafael. Marin County is the 6th county in the Bay Area with Curative-run testing, following San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Sonoma, and Santa Clara."

Testing at these sites are free of charge but require an appointment, which can be made through the Curative website here.