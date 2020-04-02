coronavirus

Marin County Reminds Residents of Food Resources Available

By Bay City News

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents that ample food resources are available during the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-at-home order.

Residents can find their nearest food pantry or emergency food distribution location using the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank's Food Locator app.

Adults 60 and older and persons with disabilities can email 457-info@marincounty.org or call (415) 457-INFO for food resource information and other services and assistance.

Local

Regional Medical Center 5 hours ago

SJ Regional Medical Center to Close Maternity Ward Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Moscone Center 28 mins ago

SF Moscone West to Become Temporary Shelter During COVID-19 Pandemic

Residents who have lost income can get help from the county's public assistance programs that include among others CalWORKS; CalFresh; Medi-Cal; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and cash assistance for people over 18 with no children and limited to no resources.

Applications for CalWORKS, CalFresh and Medi-Cal can be made by calling (877) 410-8817. WIC applications can be made at (415) 473-6889, and cash assistance applications are accepted at (415) 473-3350.

Special shopping hours for seniors and persons with disabilities are available at Costco in Novato from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Nugget Markets in Novato, Corte Madera and Tiburon at 7 a.m. daily; Safeway on Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m.; Target Wednesday at 8 a.m. and Whole Foods at 9 a.m. daily.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMarin Countycal-worksCalFreshMedi-cal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us