Marin County Reminds Residents of Food Resources Available

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents that ample food resources are available during the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-at-home order.

Residents can find their nearest food pantry or emergency food distribution location using the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank's Food Locator app.

Adults 60 and older and persons with disabilities can email 457-info@marincounty.org or call (415) 457-INFO for food resource information and other services and assistance.

Residents who have lost income can get help from the county's public assistance programs that include among others CalWORKS; CalFresh; Medi-Cal; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and cash assistance for people over 18 with no children and limited to no resources.

Applications for CalWORKS, CalFresh and Medi-Cal can be made by calling (877) 410-8817. WIC applications can be made at (415) 473-6889, and cash assistance applications are accepted at (415) 473-3350.

Special shopping hours for seniors and persons with disabilities are available at Costco in Novato from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Nugget Markets in Novato, Corte Madera and Tiburon at 7 a.m. daily; Safeway on Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m.; Target Wednesday at 8 a.m. and Whole Foods at 9 a.m. daily.