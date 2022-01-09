Milpitas USD Reverses Decision to Go Remote After County Urges Districts to Keep Schools Open

In a last-minute reversal, the Milpitas Unified School District will now keep schools open for in-person learning from Jan. 10 to 14, despite an earlier district-wide quarantine proposal, which would have shut schools down for 10 days.

The district will also offer remote learning this week if families prefer.

Atul Sharma told NBC Bay Area Sunday that he an important decision to make He can send his 7-year-old daughter to class at Mabel Mattos Elementary school in Milpitas Monday or she can stay home and attend class via zoom.

“We are thinking of going remote learning this week because of the surge in COVID cases. So I think we’ll go remote,” Sharma said.

Families in the district have learned to adapt to changes.

On Friday, the Milpitas Unified School District told its 10,000 students it would switch entirely to remote learning for the week of Jan. 10 because of a high number of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

But Saturday, the district issued a letter that stated it didn’t have the authority to make that call and it’s up to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, which urged the district to keep schools open.

The district sent out a letter to families Saturday that said schools will be open this week and students will also have the option to learn remotely.

At Hayward Unified School District, remote learning is the only option for students this week.

According to a letter to families, the district is transitioning all schools to virtual learning because of a surge in COVID-19 cases and a severe staffing shortage.