Moderna

Moderna Files for FDA Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Use in Teens

If cleared by the FDA, Moderna will become the second Covid-19 vaccine available in the U.S. for teens under 18 along with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Moderna on Thursday filed for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to use its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 17, NBC News reports.

If cleared by the FDA, it will become the second Covid-19 vaccine available in the United States for teens under 18 along with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, which was authorized for adolescents ages 12 to 15 in May.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Moderna said in May that results from its clinical trial among children ages 12 to 17 showed its two-dose mRNA vaccine to be safe and highly effective. The trial included more than 3,700 participants.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

face masks 20 hours ago

California to Officially Align With CDC Masking Guidance as Part of June 15 Reopening

coronavirus 13 hours ago

US Not Likely to Reach 70% Vaccination Goal by July 4 at Current Rate: Report

Moderna's vaccine for adults 18 and older has been administered in the U.S. since December.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Modernacovid-19 vaccineFDA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us