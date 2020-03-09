coronavirus

Monterey Asks Cruise Ships to Cancel Planned Stops for Foreseeable Future

Monterey County public health officials have not confirmed any local cases of the virus.

By Bay City News

The city of Monterey announced Monday that it has asked cruise ship companies to cancel planned stops in Monterey Bay for the foreseeable future due to fears of the novel coronavirus spreading.

Princess Cruises' Royal Princess ship has canceled planned stops in the bay March 31, April 14 and April 28, according to city officials. Holland America's Maasdam cruise ship also canceled its planned April 29 stop.

"The city of Monterey has an obligation to ensure the public health of our residents, employees and visitors, and we appreciate the cruise ship companies taking action on behalf of our request," City Manager Hans Uslar said.

Monterey County public health officials have not confirmed any local cases of the virus, as of Friday. Across the state, 69 cases of the virus have been confirmed as of Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Monterey County health and safety updates regarding the coronavirus can be found at https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health.

