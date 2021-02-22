More Vaccination Doses Bring Optimism in Fight Against COVID-19

Every day seems to bring a new reason for optimism in the fight to end COVID-19 as more doses are on the way to California and the Bay Area.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the Bay Area's largest insurers says it's expanding who qualifies for the vaccine at their hospitals. In addition, according to a newly-released study, one dose of a coronavirus vaccine is all you may need.

The study that shows that one dose of the vaccine may be enough comes out of Israel. According to the data, the Pfizer vaccine was 85% effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms even after just one shot.

"We can find some small amount of patients that are positive, but they are not sick, so the vaccine gives very very good protection from the disease," said Dr. Yael Faran of Ichilov Medical Center.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

These developments are happening as the FDA prepares to review and potentially approve Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine later this week.

If approved this would be the third vaccine to battle the virus, and the first that could be stored and transported in a regular refrigerator.

Kaiser Permanente says it will deliver 600,000 vaccine shots a week scheduling appointments several weeks in advance.