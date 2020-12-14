Most of Bay Area Still Waiting for Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccine

Hospitals and health centers in the Bay Area are expecting tens of thousands of doses of a coronavirus vaccine this week.

Health care workers as well as residents and employees at long-term care facilities are the first groups eligible for the vaccinations.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine is underway, with 2.9 million doses expected to go out this week. California is expected to receive 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month.

First Wave of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Arrive in San Francisco

San Francisco Department of Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said the city received 2,000 vessels of the Pfizer vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Monday morning.

Colfax, however, said the first round of its vaccine shipments will not address the current surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the city.

"Let's give thanks for the life-saving vaccine that is on the way, but I cannot emphasize, we must still remain vigilant because the hope of this vaccine won't crush this surge and with limited supply of the vaccine will not save us from this current increase and surge in hospitalizations," he said. "Obviously, it's incredibly important we vaccinate people as quickly as possible and we will be keeping the public updated on progress in that regard."

17,000 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Could Arrive in South Bay on Tuesday

In the South Bay, officials are expecting up to 17,000 doses of the vaccine as early as Tuesday. The first batch of Pfizer vaccines will arrive at San Jose International Airport via FedEx. Healthcare workers and vulnerable nursing home residents are first in line to receive the vaccines. Two doses will be needed, which will be administered three weeks apart.

Santa Clara County health officials said it will take a while to vaccinate all 130,000 local healthcare workers and urges patience.

In the South Bay, officials are expecting up to 17,000 doses of the vaccine as early as Tuesday. Roz Plater reports.

The next batch of doses coming to the South Bay is expected to be 39,000 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccines -- assuming the FDA on Thursday greenlights that vaccine's emergency use authorization.

East Bay Preps to Receive Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine

In the East Bay, ICU and emergency room staff at hospitals are being told they could start receiving vaccinations on Tuesday as well. The vaccine is expected to arrive also by FedEx at Oakland International Airport.

Sutter Health said staff who typically come in contact with infected patients will be the first to get the vaccine.

Ryan Stice, Sutter Health vice president of pharmacy, said he is unable to give a number on how many health care workers will get vaccinated this month because information about upcoming vaccine shipments is constantly changing.

"We've really built a big mitt on our side to catch as many vaccine doses that are available to us," Stice said.

In the East Bay, ICU and emergency room staff at hospitals are being told they could start receiving vaccinations on Tuesday as well. The vaccine is expected to arrive also by FedEx at Oakland International Airport. Melissa Colorado reports.

Hospitals are not the only ones getting ready.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Kelly said he does not know when the county will start setting aside vaccines for law enforcement. But the agency has already ordered two ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine.

Kelly said the goal is to vaccinate all 1,000 deputies, as well as 600 non-sworn employees. Deputies could start receiving the vaccine as early as next month.

At-risk inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin also is on the priority list for the Sheriff's Office.

Answers to FAQs About the COVID-19 Vaccine

While the wait for the vaccines to arrive in other parts of the Bay Area continues, health officials are working on doing some myth busting. Officials want everyone to know:

You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine because it is not a live virus.

The vaccine will not make you test positive for coronavirus.

You may still benefit from the vaccine even if you have gotten sick from coronavirus before.

The vaccine will help protect you from getting a severe and potential illness that could prove deadly.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.