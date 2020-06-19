Nail Salons Reopen in Some Bay Area Counties

Nail salons has been one of the most hotly-debated businesses since California started reopening.

On Friday, San Mateo, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties because the first in the Bay Area to allow them to reopen.

With less than two days notice, some nail salon owners said they were not ready to open by Friday. But for those who could open, the phones were ringing off the hook.

The Monzoe Nail Spa in Burlingame was busy and booking clients into next week just hours after reopening.

"It's been three months and I'm so excited," customer Azima Hussein said. "I couldn't sleep after I made my appointment"

The spa's new protocol features mani-pedi by appointment only. When customers arrive, they must wear a mask and get their temperature checked. After using some hand sanitizer, customer are then required to fill out a contact tracing questionnaire.

There are also new barriers up at the spa and every other pedicure chair will be used. In addition, plastic shield are being used at the manicure tables.

The owner said he thought they might not be able to open until July. But Friday's opening came at the right time as the salon was staying afloat by using its savings.