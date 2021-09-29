travel during covid-19

New Air Travel Restrictions Proposed Just Before Holiday Season

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Air travelers may face new COVID-19 restrictions on domestic flights, just in time for the holiday travel season. 

“Movement of people leads to an increase in COVID we’ve seen it so many times in the last year where there is a holiday,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hoping to end the trend, Senator Dianne Feinstein tweeted, “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in covid cases. Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness.”

Chin-Hong said the policy would help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Local

Investigative Unit 17 mins ago

Walnut Creek Landlord Tries Evicting Residents Despite Moratorium

Giants 2 hours ago

Bryant's Sacrifice Fly Lifts Giants to Win No 104

“One hundred percent it's time,” he said. “Other people have been doing it, we've been doing it for international travel.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

At the San Francisco International Airport, passengers said they’re on board.  

“Absolutely, 1,000%,” said one traveler. “You're so close, it's a lot of close people.”

Senator Feinstein is hoping to have new rules in place before Thanksgiving. But the bill still has to work its way through the legislative process and the FAA would have to establish procedures.

“It would make me feel a lot safer knowing people have been vaccinated,” said a passenger.

This article tagged under:

travel during covid-19coronavirusCOVID-19travelDianne Feinstein
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us