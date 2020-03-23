coronavirus

New Donation Sites for Medical Supplies in Contra Costa County

Local businesses and residents throughout the county can donate items like goggles, face shields, unopened antibacterial and disinfecting  wipes, unopened N-95 and surgical masks and medical gowns

By Bay City News

Contra Costa County officials on Monday announced a trio of  donation sites where residents can provide protective medical supplies for  health care workers caring for novel coronavirus patients.

Facebook has  already donated 350,000 medical gloves to be distributed to healthcare  providers throughout the county.

The three sites -- 151 Linus Pauling Drive in Hercules, 1750 Oak  Park Blvd. in Pleasant Hill and 4545 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch -- will be  open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The county will begin  accepting donations at each site Tuesday.

Residents can contact the Contra Costa Health Services call center at 844-729-8410 for information on acceptable supplies.

