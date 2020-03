Santa Clara County rolled out a new hotline and email reporting system Saturday to take reports of businesses violating the shelter at home order. Reports can be made in Spanish, English and Vietnamese by calling (408) 792-2300 or emailing to pubhealthreferral@dao.sccgov.org.

Hayward also rolled out a hotline Saturday to provide multilingual current coronavirus information. The phone number is (510) 583-4949.