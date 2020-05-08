North Bay Counties Allow Some Businesses to Reopen Under New State Rules

While the Bay Area's six core counties said they are days or maybe weeks from more businesses reopening, three others -- Solano, Sonoma and Napa -- did let more businesses reopen on Friday under the governor's new rules.

The businesses are reopening with caution, trying to balance commerce and safety.

In downtown Napa, signs in shop windows still warn of pandemic precautions. But on Friday, there were some hopeful signs of a new normal.

"This is very exciting," said Ervan Lim, Live Fire Pizza co-owner. "I'm excited for our team, for our guests and for the community of Napa."

The coronavirus restrictions forced Live Fire Pizza to close down more than a month ago, but on Friday the ovens fired back up.

"It's been quite a week to get this back open, and we're very happy," Lim said.

Napa County and the city have been working with business leaders for days to outline the rules for those who can reopen, starting with limited retail who can now do curbside pickup and some expanded restaurant services.

"Safety is our first objective," said Ken Frank, Napa Chamber of Commerce board member. "We not only have to feel safe, we need to make sure the public feels safe or the public won't go out."

Customers are eager too, but glad the city and county are moving forward cautiously.

"I think it's exciting because Napa needs the business," Napa resident Abhijit Adhye said. "But we all have to be safe, so I'm happy we're opening with precautions."

Other restaurants could also open for limited eat-in dining soon, but no firm date has been set.

"There is a lot of hope, but there's still a lot of uncertainty," Lim said.

City and county officials could remove some of that uncertainty in the next week or so as they finalize guidelines for reopening more business sectors, including restaurants and wineries, and then hair salons and other more high-risk operations.