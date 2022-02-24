masks in schools

North Bay High School Students Defy Mask Mandate

By Cheryl Hurd

Students at one North Bay high school said they were forced to continue class in the cold Thursday morning after trying to enter a classroom without a mask.

“I tried to go to class without a mask on they tried to make me go to the office and I politely said no thank you," one student told NBC Bay Area Thursday.

Being polite was not enough to get one student into class without a mask at Napa’s Vintage High School early this morning.

Some of them spoke to NBC Bay Area off camera.

“They decided to move everyone out of the classroom,” the student told NBC Bay Area.

Some of the students showed pictures to NBC Bay Area of them sitting outside in cold temperatures when some not all the students tried to defy the state’s mandatory mask order for schools.

Last week, a small group of vintage high school students staging a walkout saying they’ve had enough of the continued mask mandate.

Thursday was a continuation of the protest.

The fact that the teacher kicked students out into the cold angered parents, who say it was inhumane.

The district’s superintendent said these are unprecedented times.

“We know it may have caused some discomfort that students couldn’t stay in the classroom. It was our response in the moment to continue to provide access to education," said Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, superintendent of the Napa Valley Unified School District.

It’s not just Napa. Frustration over masks in schools is also spreading to Liberty High School in Brentwood.

“I know a lot of us are getting fed up with wearing it all the time,” said Kaili Johnson, Liberty High School senior.

Liberty Union High School District may defy Gov. Gavin newsroom’s school mask mandate and leave that choice up to the children. They have set a meeting for next Monday to talk about it.

Meanwhile, Newsom is expected to announce a date when the school mask mandate will be lifted.

Right now, it appears some students and school districts in the Bay Area may not wait for the green light.

