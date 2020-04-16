coronavirus

‘Not Realistic’ for Stay-at-Home Order to Be Lifted in May: Santa Clara County Exec

By Damian Trujillo

Santa Clara County has flattened the curve.

That's the word from County Executive Dr. Jeff Smith. But the good news does not mean things will get back to normal anytime soon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith, who is also a medical doctor, predicts the public health officer will issue another order by the end of April.

"I predict the new order will deal with going into a new phase because they accomplished what they intended to accomplish with the first order, and want to make sure we don't take any steps backwards and go forward," Smith said.

Smith added he does not think anyone should believe the order to shelter at home will end in May, and said it's "just not realistic."

Santa Clara County will use a more surgical approach as it continues toward a new normal, Smith said.

"We can't expect anything that's normal until a vaccination is available or greater treatment that's effective," Smith said. "And that's not going to happen in any short period of time."

