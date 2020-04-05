Laguna Honda Hospital

Number of COVID-19 Cases at Laguna Honda Honda Hospital Grows to 14

The count a week ago was two patients and seven staff members.

By Bay City News

Laguna Honda Hospital in Sf
NBC Bay Area

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases as of Sunday at Laguna Honda Hospital stands at 14, San Francisco officials announced.

The total includes 11 staff members and three residents. Of the staff members, eight have had patient care duties.

All 14 cases are described as in good condition.

"We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area," the city's Department of Emergency Management said in an announcement. "This is a very challenging time, and (Laguna Honda) has expanded behavioral health resources for staff and residents."

In response to a request from the city, the California Department of Public Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sent skilled personnel to Laguna Honda, including infection control nurses, infectious disease physicians and epidemiologists.

"These experts have insights from around the country and across the world to help us do better in our response," city officials said.

The hospital is under a protective quarantine order issued by the city on March 25.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday the total number of COVD-19 cases in San Francisco was 568, with eight deaths recorded.

