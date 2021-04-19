reopening schools

Oakland Teachers, School District Reach Tentative Agreement for 2021-22 School Year

By Bay City News

An empty classroom.
NBC 5 News

The Oakland teachers union and the city's school district have reached a tentative agreement for full in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, district officials said Monday.

Under the agreement, which needs ratification by the union and approval by the school board, the school year would begin on Aug. 9 following public health guidelines, district officials said in a brief announcement.

A letter announcing the agreement was signed by Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell and Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown.

Last week, the district and union announced they were at an impasse over issues related to reopening and had asked the state Public Employment Relations Board to appoint a mediator.

On Monday, a district spokesman said the issues had been resolved. In-person instruction in the district resumed Monday for Oakland students in pre-kindergarten through grade 6 -- and "priority students" in higher grades -- whose families had opted in.

The district posted a draft calendar for the upcoming school year at https://www.ousd.org/cms/lib/CA01001176/Centricity/Domain/3540/0%20%20%208_9_21%20start%20Draft%2021-22%20OUSD%20Calendar.pdf

