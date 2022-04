The masks will soon come off at Oakland public schools.

The Oakland Unified School District announced Friday its mask mandate will officially end on Monday, April 25.

Starting that day, masks will be strongly recommended indoors, but not required.

The district kept the mask mandate in effect coming out of spring break earlier this month.

Officials added the mandate that kept COVID-19 case rates low.

Masks will still be required inside when there is a positive case on campus.