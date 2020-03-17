Outdoor Activities OK With Safe Social Distancing

While many Bay Area residents are told to stay home and away from work amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the great outdoors — that is if they practice responsible social distancing.

Some people affected by the nearly Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place order, which is designed to slow the spread of the virus, ventured outside Tuesday to bike, hike, fish and paddle to stay fit and breathe in some fresh air.

Some did wonder if what they were doing was still allowed given the directive to only perform “essential” activities.

“I’m not quite sure just because I know that they want everybody to keep their distance,” Brian Danforth of San Francisco said.

Danforth can’t teach his dragon boat classes at Harding Park lake because there’s multiple people in each boat, but he and others can boat by themselves.

The key piece of information to remember is that outdoor activities are still OK during the stay-at-home order as long as people maintain at least six feet of safe social distancing.