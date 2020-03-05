coronavirus

Patient on Cruise With Passengers Suspected of Having Coronavirus Dies: Sunnyvale DPS

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said a 72-year-old patient who was recently on a cruise ship with passengers suspected of having coronavirus died Thursday.

Officers performed CPR on the patient, who was unconscious and not breathing, but the patient did not survive, Sunnyvale DPS said.

The department later learned that the patient had been on a cruise with two passengers suspected of having the virus.

Sunnyvale DPS Chief Phan Ngo said five officers who responded to the incident were quarantined for several hours out of an abundance of caution, but were released to return home late Thursday.

It was not immediately known if the patient had the virus.

