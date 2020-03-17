coronavirus

PGA Championship in San Francisco Postponed Due to Coronavirus

By Bay City News

A view of the Wanamaker Trophy hole at TPC Harding Park.
Gary Kellner/PGA of America via Getty Images

The 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament that had been scheduled to take place in San Francisco in May has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America announced Tuesday.

The tournament and various events leading up to it were set for May 11-17 at TPC Harding Park. A new date has not yet been set.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said that all parties involved are working to find an alternative date for the tournament and "look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan FranciscoPGA Tour
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us