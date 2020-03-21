Port of Oakland Starts Blog to Update Impacts of COVID-19 on Operations

Port of Oakland officials said Friday that they've launched a blog to provide up-to-the minute reports on how the novel coronavirus is impacting their operations.

The blog, which is on the Port's website, includes updates from the Port and the Oakland International Airport, which it runs.

Both facilities have been declared essential operations and are functioning normally despite the shelter-in-place order issued by the health officers of Alameda County and other Bay Area counties on Monday.

A blog post on Friday morning reaffirms that all Port operations remain open, even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the shelter-in-place order statewide late Thursday.

The orders imposed by the county and the state exempt trade and transportations such as the Port's seaport and airport.

The exemptions also apply to other supply-chain businesses such as railroads, freight haulers and warehouse operators, according to the Port.