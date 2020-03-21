coronavirus

Port of Oakland Starts Blog to Update Impacts of COVID-19 on Operations

A blog post reaffirms that all Port operations remain open.

By Bay City News

Port of Oakland
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Port of Oakland officials said Friday that they've launched a blog to provide up-to-the minute reports on how the novel coronavirus is impacting their operations.

The blog, which is on the Port's website, includes updates from the Port and the Oakland International Airport, which it runs.

Both facilities have been declared essential operations and are functioning normally despite the shelter-in-place order issued by the health officers of Alameda County and other Bay Area counties on Monday.

Local

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Santa Clara County Stockpiling Supplies Ahead of Massive Testing Increase

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Americans Trapped Abroad As Travel Restrictions Take Effect

A blog post on Friday morning reaffirms that all Port operations remain open, even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the shelter-in-place order statewide late Thursday.

The orders imposed by the county and the state exempt trade and transportations such as the Port's seaport and airport.

The exemptions also apply to other supply-chain businesses such as railroads, freight haulers and warehouse operators, according to the Port.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPort of Oakland
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us