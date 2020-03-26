coronavirus

Potential Home Buyers Take Virtual Tours During Coronavirus Lockdown

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the things we have not been able to do lately amid the coronavirus pandemic is buy and sell houses. It's not on the list of essential activities, so real estate agents have been staying home along with the rest of us.

But technology is helping us continue house hunting.

The tech, for the most part, is right there on your phone. Agents are able to use apps from companies like Zillow to post home tours online and get potential buyers interested.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Parents Say School Expelled Elementary Students After Raising Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

We may not be able to leave our homes, but we can shop for new homes virtually.

Real estate agents said, thanks to cell phones, drones and web cams, people are still touring houses, even during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zillow said that even though closing deals are tough, technology is allowing sellers and buyers to stay in touch.

And here's another incentive for people to consider buying a home: mortgage rates have dropped since the outset of coronavirus. With sales skidding to a halt, it's likely home prices will dip, too.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us