Potential Home Buyers Take Virtual Tours During Coronavirus Lockdown

One of the things we have not been able to do lately amid the coronavirus pandemic is buy and sell houses. It's not on the list of essential activities, so real estate agents have been staying home along with the rest of us.

But technology is helping us continue house hunting.

The tech, for the most part, is right there on your phone. Agents are able to use apps from companies like Zillow to post home tours online and get potential buyers interested.

We may not be able to leave our homes, but we can shop for new homes virtually.

Real estate agents said, thanks to cell phones, drones and web cams, people are still touring houses, even during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zillow said that even though closing deals are tough, technology is allowing sellers and buyers to stay in touch.

And here's another incentive for people to consider buying a home: mortgage rates have dropped since the outset of coronavirus. With sales skidding to a halt, it's likely home prices will dip, too.