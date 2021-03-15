Redwood City Sees Long Lines as Vaccination Eligibility Expands

After California announced Monday the expansion of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for people under 65-years-old with serious health issues, a hospital in the Bay Area experienced long lines surrounding its buildings.

Kaiser Permanente in Redwood City saw hundreds of people with scheduled appointments to get their shot. The lines wrapped around the parking lot and out onto the street leaving many waiting out in the cold.

"I have a specific appointment at 1:10 p.m.," said resident Kassandra Edwards. "I get here and look at this long crowd. I'm gonna have to wait outside in the cold..."

Edwards waited approximately two hours to receive her shot despite her scheduled appointment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

According to Kaiser Permanente, an estimated 1500 people are scheduled to receive their vaccine Monday at the Redwood City site.

Cindy Heagney, an employee at Kaiser Permanente, said she hasn't seen this many people since vaccinations began.

"It took me 30 minutes to park," she said. "It's foot heavy, car heavy. I had to text my manager and tell her I'm late because of this, but I'm happy to be late."

The extra demand is due to California opening up vaccine eligibility to include those 16 to 64-year-old people with certain pre-existing medical conditions.

In the Bay Area, San Mateo County also expanded eligibility to include people who are homeless as well as inmates.

Some are concerned expanding eligibility based on private medical conditions opens up more loopholes for people to game the system.

A man at Kaiser admitted he cut the line to receive his vaccine and protect his household.

"I was in line there in the back and I met this lady in a wheelchair, so we moved on up and I played it off like she’s my mom," he said. "So that worked out really good. So when I come for shot #2, I'm looking for a person in a wheelchair."

Another vaccine recipient at the site who works in biotech and is deemed an essential worker said he wasn't asked for proof of any sort to show he's eligible to get his shot.

"Over there they're really busy," Karan Lala said. "I don't think they ask anyone for specific documentation."