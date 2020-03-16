‘Region-Wide’ Coronavirus Order to Impact Bay Area Residents

In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, seven public health officers for the six most populous counties in the Bay Area and the city of Berkeley are issuing a "region-wide order" that will impact people living in the Bay Area, the Alameda County Public Health Department announced Monday.

A press conference on the matter is set for 1 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.