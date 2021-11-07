Rep. Jackie Speier Opens Exhibit to Remember Residents Who Died From COVID-19

Congresswoman Jackie Speier on Sunday will open a weeklong exhibit to remember San Mateo County residents who have died from COVID-19.

The "In America: Remember" exhibit is inspired by an installation of more than 700,000 white flags artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg placed on 20 acres on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in September.

"Visiting the exhibit in DC was deeply moving and I want to bring that impact home to my district," said Rep. Speier. "Suzanne Firstenberg succeeded in illustrating the enormity of the pandemic tragedy."

The event will take place at noon Sunday at Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park, 969 E. Hillsdale Blvd. in Foster City. Speier will be joined by Foster City Mayor Sanjay Gehani, Dr. Grace Firtch of Kaiser Permanente, and Pastor Paul Bains of WeHOPE.

According to the San Mateo County Health department, there have been 626 deaths and 53,201 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Nov. 7. The county's vaccination rate is over 90 percent.