52 Restaurants in Alameda and SF Counties to Receive $3,500 to Rebound From Pandemic

The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E announced Monday that 62 restaurants in Alameda and San Francisco counties will each receive $3,500 to help rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A joint statement from the foundation and PG&E said the utility giant donated $500,000 to the program, which awarded $3,500 each to 109 restaurants in six counties -- Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Joaquin -- in its northern and central California service areas.
In addition to the grant, restaurants will receive one year of small-business support services. A portion of the funds will go to individual restaurant workers facing unforeseen hardships.
"For more than 20 years, Los Cocos has been at the heart of the community in Oakland's Fruitvale District," said Rosa Gonzalez, owner of Los Cocos Salvadorean Restaurant. "After the difficult year we've all had, we at Los Cocos are grateful for the support of the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, made possible by PG&E. This grant will help our business thrive and allow us to do what we do best … make authentic pupusas for our community!"
Marlene Santos, PG&E's executive vice president and chief customer officer, called local restaurants the heart of many communities.
"We're grateful for the California Restaurant Foundation's leadership in supporting this hard-hit industry and its workers," she said. "We continue to help these and all of our customers on the road to recovery from this public health crisis."
Below is a list of the restaurants awarded funds from the program:
Alameda County:
- Los Cocos Restaurant, Oakland
- Hive, the Place to Bee, Oakland
- Alicia Tamales Los Mayas, Hayward
- Taqueria El Pastorcito, Hayward
- El Taquito Restaurant, Hayward
- Xolo Taqueria, Oakland
- Maya Halal Taqueria, Oaklan
- Tins Teapot Bistro, Hayward
- Polaris Cafe, Emeryville
- Break Your Fast, Union City
- Funky Elephant, Oakland
- Qochon, Fremont
- Urbann Turbann, Berkeley
- Little by Little, Fremont
- Lox Stock and Bagel, Berkeley
- Cloudland Rice Noodle, Newark
- Siam Palace, Hayward
- Tapsilog Express, San Leandro
- Pop Churros, Newark
- Yummy Restaurant, Hayward
- Asmara Restaurant, Oakland
- Halalicious, Concord
- High XII Cafe, Oakland
- iScream, Berkeley
- Le Bateau Ivre, Berkeley
- Parra's Restaurant, Oakland
- Montse's Cafe, Oakland
- Tukish Kitchen, Berkeley
- Pick-A-Deli, Hayward
- Pintoh Thai, Oakland
- Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine, Emeryville
- Gilman Grill, Berkeley
- Munch India, Berkeley
- The Fusion Factory, San Leandro
San Francisco:
- El Sur Cafe
- Mozzarella Di Bufala Pizzeria
- Kagawa-Ya Udon Noodle Company
- Maruya
- Darbar Restaurant
- Sweetheart Cafe
- Locali Mediterranean
- Sunrise Deli
- Alchemist Bar & Lounge
- Woodbury
- Eat Americana
- Wayo Sushi
- Auntie April's
- The Roosevelt Tamale Parlor
- Marina Pizza & Caffe
- Media Noche
- InoVino
- Milkbean
- Notes From Underground Cafe
- Red Cafe
- Hong Kong Clay Pot Restauran
- Golden Era Vegan Restaurant
- Burmese Kitchen
- Dong Bei Mama
- Sushi In Restaurant
- Himalayan Pizza and Momos
- Sasaki
- Derm Restaurant