52 Restaurants in Alameda and SF Counties to Receive $3,500 to Rebound From Pandemic

The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E announced Monday that 62 restaurants in Alameda and San Francisco counties will each receive $3,500 to help rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the foundation and PG&E said the utility giant donated $500,000 to the program, which awarded $3,500 each to 109 restaurants in six counties -- Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Joaquin -- in its northern and central California service areas.

In addition to the grant, restaurants will receive one year of small-business support services. A portion of the funds will go to individual restaurant workers facing unforeseen hardships.

"For more than 20 years, Los Cocos has been at the heart of the community in Oakland's Fruitvale District," said Rosa Gonzalez, owner of Los Cocos Salvadorean Restaurant. "After the difficult year we've all had, we at Los Cocos are grateful for the support of the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, made possible by PG&E. This grant will help our business thrive and allow us to do what we do best … make authentic pupusas for our community!"

Marlene Santos, PG&E's executive vice president and chief customer officer, called local restaurants the heart of many communities.

"We're grateful for the California Restaurant Foundation's leadership in supporting this hard-hit industry and its workers," she said. "We continue to help these and all of our customers on the road to recovery from this public health crisis."

Below is a list of the restaurants awarded funds from the program:

Alameda County:

Los Cocos Restaurant, Oakland

Hive, the Place to Bee, Oakland

Alicia Tamales Los Mayas, Hayward

Taqueria El Pastorcito, Hayward

El Taquito Restaurant, Hayward

Xolo Taqueria, Oakland

Maya Halal Taqueria, Oaklan

Tins Teapot Bistro, Hayward

Polaris Cafe, Emeryville

Break Your Fast, Union City

Funky Elephant, Oakland

Qochon, Fremont

Urbann Turbann, Berkeley

Little by Little, Fremont

Lox Stock and Bagel, Berkeley

Cloudland Rice Noodle, Newark

Siam Palace, Hayward

Tapsilog Express, San Leandro

Pop Churros, Newark

Yummy Restaurant, Hayward

Asmara Restaurant, Oakland

Halalicious, Concord

High XII Cafe, Oakland

iScream, Berkeley

Le Bateau Ivre, Berkeley

Parra's Restaurant, Oakland

Montse's Cafe, Oakland

Tukish Kitchen, Berkeley

Pick-A-Deli, Hayward

Pintoh Thai, Oakland

Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine, Emeryville

Gilman Grill, Berkeley

Munch India, Berkeley

The Fusion Factory, San Leandro

San Francisco: