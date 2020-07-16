Return to School: Here Are Bay Area Districts' Plans for Students to Resume Classes

This information is subject to change. Please verify with your school.

Alameda County

Alameda Unified School District is working to finalize its plans. Updates can be found here.

Albany Unified School District plans to have the first day of school on Aug. 25. Full details on the district's plan here.

Berkeley Unified School District plans to have its first day of classes on Aug. 17 with students in a distance learning model. Details here.

Castro Valley Unified School District will start the school year on Aug. 13 with virtual learning for all students. The district plans to shift into a hybrid model once it is safe to do so. Updates can be found here.

Dublin Unified School District is working to finalize its plans. The district plans to provide updates on an approved plan here.

Emeryville Unified School District is in the planning stages and will provide updates here. View the latest message from the superintendent here.

Fremont Unified School District plans to start the new school year under a distance learning model. View the latest updates from the acting superintendent here.

Hayward Unified School District's year-round schools started their school year on Thursday, July 16, with distance learning. The rest of the schools in the district will follow a traditional calendar with the first day of classes on Aug. 24 under distance learning. Details here.

Lammersville Unified School District (Mountain House) will being the school year under distance learning on Aug. 13.

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District plans to have its first day of classes on Aug. 25. Updates can be found here.

New Haven Unified School District (Union City) is working to finalize its reopening plans. View the latest update from the superintendent here. The first day of classes in the district is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Newark Unified School District is working to finalize its plans. View the district's latest plans here.

Oakland Unified School District will have its first day of classes on Aug. 10 with all students in distance learning. View the district's reopening plan here.

Piedmont Unified School District students will return to school under a full distance learning model on Aug. 17. View the full details from the superintendent here.

Pleasanton Unified School District plans to have its first day of classes on Aug. 11. The district is still finalizing its reopening plans. View the latest from the superintendent here.

San Leandro Unified School District will start the new school year on Aug. 12. View the district's latest plans and timeline here.

San Lorenzo Unified School District will begin the school year with all students under distance learning and phase into a hybrid model with partial distance learning in mid-late October. View the latest from the superintendent here.

Sunol Glen Unified School District is still working on finalizing a plan.

Contra Costa County

Acalanes Union High School District expected to have a decision on its reopening plans by July 14. The district expects to reopen using a hybrid model, with a remote option for students whose families choose not to have in-person instruction.

Antioch Unified School District plans to resume classes on Sept. 1. Parents are expected to have the option of distance learning or a hybrid schedule, which includes in-person learning as well as distance learning. Officials say the district will move into full distance learning if health data does not indicate it is safe to resume classes on Sept. 1.

Brentwood Union School District plans to reopen via 100% distance learning on July 28.

Byron Union School District will resume classes Aug. 10 using a full distance learning model. Download reopening plan here.

Lafayette School District says it has yet to make a decision regarding the district's return-to-school plan in the fall.

Liberty Union High School District plans to resume in-person classes on Aug. 10. Officials say students and staff will be working in a hybrid schedule. Distance learning will be an option for students.

Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on July 20 to make a decision on how students and staff will return to school for in-person instruction, or if students and staff will remain in a distance learning model.

Orinda Union School District is finalizing its plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The full plan for reopening schools is expected to be available in July.

San Ramon Valley Unified School District expects to have a place in place by July 14.

West Contra Costa Unified School District plans to resume classes on Aug. 17 using a distance learning format with a phased approach.

Marin County

Kentfield School District is still in the process of outlining a framework for the next school year. Updates can be found on the district website.

Lagunitas School District and the Bolinas-Stinson School District are currently working on reopening plans, which are expected to be finalized by end of July. Both districts will provide a distance learning option for families who do not want to send their children back to school in person.

Mill Valley School District is working to finalize its plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The district has a Task Force examining the timeframe and structure for the upcoming school year. You can track the latest here.

Novato Unified School District plans to resume classes on Aug. 20. The district also expects to release a virtual learning plan soon. View the district's return-to-school plan at nusd.org/covid.

Ross Valley School District plans to reopen classes in August, but has yet to make a final decision on what model (all students onsite, hybrid, or all online learning) will be used.

Shoreline Unified School District is working on finalizing its plan with the goal of students attending campus for in-person instruction. The district is also working on a plan for virtual learning for students as an option for families.

Napa County

Calistoga Joint Unified School District plans to offer a combination of in-person and distance learning for the 2020-21 school year. Updates can be found on the district website.

St. Helena Unified School District is expected to discuss its learning models and plans at a Board of Education meeting on July 20.

San Francisco

San Francisco Unified School District will start its fall semester with distance learning for students. First day of classes for students will be Aug. 17. Details here.

San Mateo County

Bayshore Elementary School District announced Aug. 17 will be the first day of school. The district will use a hybrid model and also have a online learning option. View the district's reopening plan here.

Belmont-Redwood Shores School District plan to resume classes in August. The district has posted its reopening plans here.

Brisbane School District said it is using the county's recommendation for its reopening guideline. We are working to get further updates. Visit the district's site for more information.

Burlingame School District is working on finalizing its plans. Visit the district's website for the latest information.

Hillsborough City School District will have its first day of school on Aug. 24. View a message from the superintendent detailing plans on how students will return to school.

Jefferson Elementary School District plans to have its first day of school on Aug. 19. Plans were discussed at a recent board meeting. View it here.

Las Lomitas Elementary School District is working to finalize its reopening plans. View the latest from the superintendent here.

Menlo Park City School District will have its first day of school on Aug. 20. The district's full reopening plan can be viewed here.

Millbrae School District is working to finalize its reopening plans. The district will post finalized plans here.

Pacifica School District is targeting Aug. 19 as the first day of school, which will feature a hybrid model. Details here.

Portola Valley School District will not have any finalized plan until Aug. 13.

Ravenswood City School District is working on finalizing its reopening plans. You can track the latest here.

San Bruno Park School District is working to finalize reopening plans. Updates can be found here.

San Carlos School District will hold its first day of school on Aug. 19. View the district's full reopening plan here.

San Mateo-Foster City School District is planning on featuring a full distance learning model and hybrid schedule for the upcoming school year when it starts this fall. Details here.

Woodside School District working to finalize plans. Updates can be found here.

San Mateo Union High School District has provided updates here.

Sequoia Union High School District plans to have Aug. 17 be the first day of school. Visit the district website for more information.

La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District is working on finalizing its plans. Updates to come.

South San Francisco Unified School District is working to finalize its plans. View the latest from the superintendent here.

Santa Clara County

Alum Rock Union School District plans to have its first of school on Aug. 11. Full details on the district's plan for the upcoming school year can be found here.

Berryessa Union School District has yet to make a decision and is currently in the planning process. Updates to come.

Cambrian School District's academic calendar shows its first day of class is scheduled for Aug. 19. View it here.

Cupertino Union School District is providing updates on its Fall 2020 plan here.

Campbell Union School District's guidelines on reopening schools can be found here.

Evergreen School District plans to have its reopening plans finalized by the end of July. The district is posting updates on its plans here.

Franklin-McKinley School District posted its plans to resume classes here.

Lakeside Joint School District has yet to announced its plans. Updates to come.

Loma Prieta Joint Union School District is still finalizing its plans. Latest information from the superintendent here.

Los Altos School District plans to have its first day of school on Aug. 19. View the district's plans here.

Los Gatos Union School District plans to have its first day of classes via remote instruction on Aug. 13. Track the latest updates here.

Luther Burbank School District is finalizing its plans and is providing updates on its website.

Moreland School District said school will open virtually in the fall on Aug. 20. Details from the superintendent here.

Mount Pleasant School District expects to finalize its plans by the end of July and is providing updates here.

Mountain View Whisman School District has posted its "Return to Learn" plan here.

Oak Grove School District students will begin the new school year with distance learning on Aug. 12. Details here.

Orchard School District plans to open the new school year with distance learning with students and hopefully transition into a hybrid schedule. Details from the superintendent here.

Saratoga Union School District is working to finalize its plans. Updates can be found here.

Sunnyvale School District is still evaluating its plans. Latest updates can be found here.

Union Elementary School District will begin the new school year in an online distance learning model on Aug. 12. Details here.

East Side Union High School District will begin the new school year on Aug. 11 with distance learning. View the district's plan here.

Fremont Union High School District is working to finalize its plan. Updates to come.

Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District has posted its reopening plan here.

Campbell Union High School District is finalizing its plans. Track the latest here.

Metropolitan Education District is finalizing its plans. Updates to come.

Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District is providing updates on its plans here.

Gilroy Unified School District will begin its school year on Aug. 12 in full distance learning. Details here.

Milpitas Unified School District plans to have its first day of school on Aug. 13 with all students in distance learning. Details here.

Morgan Hill Unified School District plans to have its first day of school on Aug. 13. Updates can be found here.

Palo Alto Unified School District will have its first day of classes on Aug. 17. Details can be found here.

San Jose Unified School District plans to resume classes in August. Details here.

Santa Clara Unified School District plans to have its first day of school on Aug. 17. View the district's plan here.

Sonoma County

Cloverdale Unified School District is working to finalize its plans, which include using a hybrid model.

Gravenstein Union School District is still working on a reopening plan. Latest update here.

Healdsburg Unified School District is currently in the planning phase and anticipates finalized plans early August, with the first day of school on Aug. 19. Updates can be found here.

Liberty School District has yet to make a final decision on plans for the upcoming school year.

Monte Rio School will start the new school year on Aug. 17. Details here.

Piner-Olivet Union School District will begin the new school year with virtual learning for all students. The first day of school in the virtual learning model will be on Aug. 17 and the last day of school will be June 4, 2021.

Rincon Valley Union School District has yet to finalize plans, but said it will be offering some sort of virtual learning opportunity for students in the new school year. The first day of school is planned for Aug. 17. Updates to come here.

Roseland School District is working to finalize plans. Updates to come here.

Santa Rosa City Schools is expected to finalize its plans by the end of July. The first day of classes is planned for Aug. 17 in either all remote learning or a hybrid learning model. Visit the district's website for the latest information.

Waugh School District board of trustees approved a plan to return to school in a hybrid model when local conditions allow for in-person learning. The district is finalizing plans on whether to reopen campuses to students when classes resume in August using a distance learning model.

Solano County

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District plans to open the new school year on Aug. 19. The district is still finalizing its plans. Updates can be found here.

Travis Unified School District has approved a plan for reopening schools on Aug. 13 using a full distance learning model. View the district's full reopening plan here.