Richmond Cannabis Dispensary Offers Giveaways to Vaccinated Customers

Need a nudge to get the COVID vaccine? Retailers are offering everything from tacos to THC to convince people to roll up their sleeve.

A Bay Area cannabis dispensary is also getting in the act by offering unique giveaways to vaccinated customers. Cannabis-infused chocolate bars, for example, are among the items vaccinated customers can get for a penny.

"We wanted to do our part to move the needle in helping people get vaccinated and helping the community achieve herd immunity," said Ben Grambergu with 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center.

The dispensary decided to offer products for a penny to customers with a vaccination card.

Other businesses and restaurants offering giveaways include Krispy Kreme, Chipotle and Taco Bell.

"I haven't been to Taco Bell in a while," said Mark David, who is vaccinated and considering taking up the giveaways. "I think I'll be there for a taco Tuesday. Why not? It's free."

David also went to the Richmond dispensary to get his one-cent reward on Friday, but said the true prize is the sense of protection against COVID-19.

"It's been so long since I've seen or been with family and friends, so it's just good to be together," he said.