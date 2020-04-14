Robots Join Fight Against COVID-19

Robots are also fighting the fight against COVID-19, and we're seeing them go where humans can't in order to combat the virus.

The robots are making their mark by cleaning and disinfecting abandoned office buildings.

A robot capable of cleaning an office infected with COVID-19 was created in a University of Southern California lab. The robot can use ultraviolet light to clean offices, schools -- virtually anywhere there may be traces of the coronavirus.

The robot's creators said it is close to being ready to roll out, but is not intended to replace people and jobs.

The program is currently looking for extra funding, both from the federal government and from robotic companies.