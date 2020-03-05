San Francisco Announces First Cases of Coronavirus

San Francisco officials on Thursday announced the city's first two presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

The two cases are San Francisco residents who appear to have been infected via community spread, according to Mayor London Breed's Office. The patients have not traveled to a location with confirmed coronavirus cases and they do not have any known contact with other cases.

The patients are not related and are being cared for at separate hospitals, the mayor's office said. One is a man in his 90s who is said to be in serious condition. He has underlying health conditions. The second is a woman in her 40s who is listed in fair condition.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health lab conducted coronavirus tests for the patients and discovered positive results.

"We want everyone to remain calm and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy," Breed said in a statement. "We have been increasing resources and staffing to prepare for the community spread of this virus, and we will do everything we can to protect public health. The City is in regular contact with all hospitals and health facilities in San Francisco, and our health system is prepared to deliver care to everyone in need and provide a coordinated response as additional cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed."

The announcement comes as a cruise ship holds off the California coast to await coronavirus testing of those aboard after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.