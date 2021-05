The city of San Francisco is getting more social.

This as San Francisco health officials are lifting more COVID-19 restrictions. Socially distant groups can play pool or arcade games and even stand and drink at a bar.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The changes come just in time for sports fans to have game night out Friday night as both the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Giants have big games.

NBC Bay Area’s Jean Elle shows that not all business owners are ready to play by the new rules in the video above.