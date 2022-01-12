San Francisco Man Stranded Overseas After Visa Renewal Process Delay

A trip to Europe turned into a nightmare for a Bay Area couple, who are anxious to be reunited before their baby arrives in February.

During a visit to a U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, Rahul Dutta told NBC Bay Area that he got word that processing his visa application to re-enter and live in the United States was delayed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Towards the end. I was literally crying every day. It was hard because I knew he wouldn't be back with me on the flight,” said his wife, Ankita Dutta. “And I didn't know, how I was going to manage stuff once I come back home."

Now, Ankita Dutta is back home in San Francisco, while Rahul Dutta is in Germany, where he's still waiting.

During the pandemic, many legal U.S. residents like Rahul Dutta had to wait through the uncertainty of travel bans and restrictions. Throughout the year, he said that he had been trying to renew his residency status.

Rahul Dutta said he was happy, when the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt had an appointment. But ever since, he hasn't heard much.

"Checking in. As you know, my wife is pregnant. I'm a long-term resident, I’m happy to provide any information but, I get a standard response saying, you're still under administrative processing,” Rahul Dutta said.

Rahul Dutta said he has also reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office for help.

NBC Bay Area’s Sergio Quintana reached out to U.S. State Department for comment, in which they released the following statement:

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department's visa processing capacity, and many of our embassies and consulates were only able to offer emergency services. Many of our embassies and consulates continue to face COVID-19 related restrictions."

"You know, I’m hoping that there's someone who has a heart, who looks at our situation and you know, This is now a case of family separation,” said Rahul Dutta.

The Duttas are hoping Rahul’s visa is processed before their son is born, as he's due in 28 days.