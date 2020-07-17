bay area reopening delays

San Francisco Pauses Reopening Plans, Placed on State Watch List

Customers sit outside of a restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, June 15, 2020. San Francisco restaurants opened their patios Friday for the first time in three months. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mayor London Breed said San Francisco is pausing its reopening plans indefinitely to help slow the spread of coronavirus as a surge in cases and hospitalizations sweep across the region and state.

In addition, officials on Friday said San Francisco has been placed on the state's watch list. Malls and non-essential businesses in the city must now shut down by Monday.

San Francisco would also be subjected to state-mandated business closures if it appears on the list for three consecutive days. A new public health order will be issued Monday.

"We are living with COVID, and we all need to do our part to take basic steps to get this virus under control immediately," Breed said in a statement. "If we want our schools to reopen, if we want our small businesses to be able to operate, we all need to do the basics: limit our gatherings, cover your face in public, and wash your hands. We also know that we need to see more testing if we are going to identify cases quickly. This requires the entire healthcare system to expand access so when people nee a test, they can get one. San Francisco has flattened the curve before, and we can do it again."

Updates to come.

bay area reopening delays
