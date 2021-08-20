San Francisco Residents, Businesses Gear Up for City's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

For anyone planning to go out in the San Francisco, don't forget to take a picture of your vaccine card or upload that state Q-R code.

San Francisco’s new proof of vaccination mandate to get inside restaurants, bars and even gyms will go in effect Friday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But some local restaurants including the owners of John's Grill got a head start. The restaurant started enforcing the rule last week on their own.

John Konstin Jr. of John's Grill told NBC Bay Area that it was an interesting week requiring proof of vaccination to be served at his restaurant.

He said that he was criticized and applauded for the move. He has some advice for other businesses getting ready for the new vaccine mandate.

“I'm trying to stay patient with everyone don't escalate anything,” Konstin Jr. said.

He said he is now relieved the mandate is now the city's rule and not just his.

“It helps a lot for the small percentage of people who aren't happy about the Mandate,” he said.

Sherman Tillman, the president of the San Francisco Black Fire Fighters Association is not a fan of the mandate.

“To me it's like excluding a whole segment of society,” he said.

Tillman added that while he is pro-vaccine, he is also anti-mandate.

“We shouldn't do mandates because now small businesses, who are already having trouble getting people inside - and now you want another layer,” he said.

Other people that NBC Bay Area’s Jean Elle spoke to on Thursday said they support the new requirement.

San Francisco health officials said they are hoping the new mandate will help keep the work force and customers safe.