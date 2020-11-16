San Francisco Reverts to Red Tier Due to COVID-19 Surge

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax announced Monday the city is reverting back to the more restrictive red tier due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The city is rolling back the reopening of non essential offices and reduce gym capacity to 10% starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“The increased rate of new COVID-19 cases in San Francisco means that we need to make some additional adjustments to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We need to make these hard choices now so that we can save lives and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” said Mayor Breed in a statement. “In addition to these rollbacks, we need everyone to do their part to get COVID-19 under control, especially as we go into the holiday season. I know that people want to spend time with their family and friends this Thanksgiving, but this year we need to all stay home as much as possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and avoid gathering with people who don’t live with us."

