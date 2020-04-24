coronavirus

San Francisco Streets to Limit Car Traffic to Allow Room for Social Distancing

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco transportation officials are shutting down residential streets from car traffic to allow more room for social distancing on essential outings.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency focus areas for the street transformations are where Muni service was reduced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Page Street and 41st Avenue are the first residential streets that will shift from car traffic to foot traffic, officials said. Local access for drivers who need to get into their driveway will be allowed.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Officials’ Weekend Warning: Stay Close to Home, Practice Social Distancing

coronavirus 2 hours ago

24 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Mission District Supporting Housing Unit

Meanwhile, Mayor London Breed announced Friday the shelter-at-home order is likely to be extended past May 3 and urged everyone to be patient.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us