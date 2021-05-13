coming back from covid

San Francisco Will Wait for State to Adopt CDC's Updated Mask Guidance

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

San Francisco health officials are waiting for guidance from the state after the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing in most cases.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it is waiting for state officials to decide whether it will follow CDC's updated guidance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

CDC Eases Mask-Wearing Guidance, But Bay Area Residents May Keep Them On

coronavirus 2 hours ago

New CDC Mask Guidelines Acknowledge That ‘Vaccinated People Can Go Back to Normal,' Says Doctor

Many in San Francisco on Thursday said they are excited about the announcement, but not sure they are ready for any changes.

"I think it's just too early to know and I'm concerned about the variants," San Francisco resident Perry Littrell said.

The new CDC guidance outlines masks must still be worn on public transit, airplanes, medical offices and any business that specifically requires it.

This article tagged under:

coming back from covidSan Franciscovaccinepandemicrace for a vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us