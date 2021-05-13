San Francisco Will Wait for State to Adopt CDC's Updated Mask Guidance

San Francisco health officials are waiting for guidance from the state after the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing in most cases.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it is waiting for state officials to decide whether it will follow CDC's updated guidance.
Many in San Francisco on Thursday said they are excited about the announcement, but not sure they are ready for any changes.
"I think it's just too early to know and I'm concerned about the variants," San Francisco resident Perry Littrell said.
The new CDC guidance outlines masks must still be worn on public transit, airplanes, medical offices and any business that specifically requires it.