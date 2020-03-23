coronavirus

San Jose Families Create Masks for Healthcare Workers

By Damian Trujillo

Families make masks
NBC Bay Area

While some people are issuing push-up and baking challenges during the shelter-at-home order, others are picking up the needle and thread.

The goal? To reduce the nationwide shortage of masks for doctors and nurses.

In San Jose, several families are working to create masks and even started their own assembly line. One family averages producing 100 masks a day.

The masks are triple-layered with 100% cotton cloth.

Adrian Espinosa, who serves on the Nationals Hispanic Nurses Association, appreciates the support from the community.

"Knowing that the community is coming together to support us and other health care workers is a beautiful thing and it's what's important in these difficult and challenging times," Espinosa said.

For more information, visit LikeASupernova.com.

