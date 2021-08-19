San Jose to Consider Updating Vaccine Mandate for City-Owned Facilities

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing an updated vaccine mandate where everyone attending events at city-owned facilities with 50 or more people will have to show proof they have been vaccinated.

"We need to make sure we protect our community, and protect the workers at these facilities, and the vaccination mandate makes sense," Liccardo said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The proposal is something local businesses, including San Jose Arena, said they are behind.

"If that's what it's going to take to get more people safe so that we can all get back to normal, we're going to support it," said Scott Knies, San Jose Downtown Association executive director.

Liccardo will next take his proposal in front of the San Jose City Council, which is set to meet on Tuesday. The mayor also said he will continue to watch San Francisco's more sweeping vaccine mandate for dining theaters and gyms to see if San Jose should follow suit.