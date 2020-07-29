San Mateo County Added to California's Coronavirus Monitoring List

San Mateo County was added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Wednesday.

Health officials over the last week expected the county would land on the governor's list due to a surge in cases, which now includes all Bay Area counties.

"This is all about saving lives, but no one aspires to be on the state's monitoring list," San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said. "This could potentially cripple our economy."

BREAKING: San Mateo County added to state monitoring list. It’s the last Bay Area County to be added. Restrictions to be made if on list for 3 days.

Public Health told me Monday they expected it. Case rate was 127 per 100k. Needed to be under 100.

Updates: https://t.co/axP0WSIj2a pic.twitter.com/4UkwFlrtEM — Ian Cull (@NBCian) July 29, 2020

#Breaking: San Mateo County just added to states monitoring list. County supervisor David Canepa reacts:”This is all about saving lives, but no one aspires to be on the state’s monitoring list.This could potentially cripple our economy.” — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) July 29, 2020

Earlier this month, all California counties were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and cardrooms.

Counties that remain on the monitoring list for three consecutive days have to close additional businesses, such as gyms, salons and barbershops, unless those places can find a way to operate outside.

Bars along with places that offer tattoos, piercings and electrolysis were previously ordered to shut down indoor and outdoor operations.

