San Mateo County Added to California's Coronavirus Monitoring List

San Mateo County was added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Wednesday.
Health officials over the last week expected the county would land on the governor's list due to a surge in cases, which now includes all Bay Area counties.
"This is all about saving lives, but no one aspires to be on the state's monitoring list," San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said. "This could potentially cripple our economy."
Earlier this month, all California counties were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and cardrooms.
Counties that remain on the monitoring list for three consecutive days have to close additional businesses, such as gyms, salons and barbershops, unless those places can find a way to operate outside.
Bars along with places that offer tattoos, piercings and electrolysis were previously ordered to shut down indoor and outdoor operations.