San Mateo County Halts Juvenile Hall Visitation

The San Mateo County Probation Department announced Friday that it is temporarily suspending visitation at the Youth Services Center - Juvenile Hall and Camp Kemp in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in any of our facilities, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend visitations for the safety and well-being of youth under our care, our staff, and their families effective immediately, until further notice," the department said in an announcement.

Attorney and select professional visits will still be allowed.