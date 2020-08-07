San Mateo County Health Officer Takes Issue With State's Coronavirus Watch List

The San Mateo County health officer had some harsh words for the state's COVID response this week and many who live in the county agree with him.

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said forcing customers at restaurants and other businesses outside because of a certain number of COVID-19 cases is a mistake.

"We do a lot of effort to try to understand what the numbers mean. And this process it doesn't allow for any of that nuance," Morrow said. "It's just a yay or nay, arbitrary cutoff -- you're on the watch list, these things have to close."

As COVID cases rise, San Mateo County remains on the state's watch list, which means thousands of businesses can no longer serve people inside. The order has forced some businesses to issue layoffs.

Morrow said he does not believe the virus is spreading largely because of restaurants, gyms or nail salons. He points to private gatherings as a likely contributor to the surge in cases.